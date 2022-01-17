openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Test Coverage Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

c8

c8

output coverage reports using Node.js' built in coverage

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

karma-coverage

A Karma plugin. Generate code coverage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
774
Weekly Downloads
980K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
ist

istanbul

Yet another JS code coverage tool that computes statement, line, function and branch coverage with module loader hooks to transparently add coverage when running tests. Supports all JS coverage use cases including unit tests, server side functional tests and browser tests. Built for scale.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8.5K
Weekly Downloads
753K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
jt

just-test

Test framework to run JavaScript (client) tests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kci

karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter

A karma reporter that uses the latest istanbul 1.x APIs to report coverage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2yrs ago

intern

A next-generation code testing stack for JavaScript.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
bla

blanket

blanket.js is a simple code coverage library for javascript. Designed to be easy to install and use, for both browser and nodejs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cov

cover

Native JavaScript Code Coverage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
am

aria-mocha

Zero configuration CLI testing tool for nodejs and browser base

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
1yr ago
jsf

jsfuzz

Coverage Guided Javascript Fuzzer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
uni

unitest

🌎 Seamless node and browser unit testing with code coverage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pru

prunk

A mocking utility for node.js require

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gt

gt

Simple JS unit testing framework similar to QUnit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gnm

grunt-node-mocha

Opiniated complete mocha testing framework for nodejs application. Where all watch,clean,mocha and instanbul code coverage configured as one.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
oot

operation-orange-test

- A minimum of Node v6 is required. - `npm install` to install dependencies. - `npm start` to run the app. - `npm test` to run unit tests and coverage report.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
nut

nutra

The "N.U.T.R.A — Node Unit Test Runner Auxiliary" is a simple, extendable module for running unit tests in node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nod

nodecover

A lightweitght, pure javascript code coverage library. With support for nodeunit.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
mua

mock-user-auth

Mock-User-Auth is a mock user authentication API developed in Nodejs and Express using JWT as authenticator using the ES6 version of JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago