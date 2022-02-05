openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Telegram API Libraries

telegraf

Modern Telegram Bot Framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

messaging-api-telegram

Messaging APIs for multi-platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

telegram

NodeJS/Browser MTProto API Telegram client library,

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Responsive Maintainers
3Poor Documentation
2Great Documentation

telegraf-session-local

Telegraf local sessions middleware with multiple supported storage types (Memory/FileSync/FileAsync/...) using lowdb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ntb

node-telegram-bot-api

Telegram Bot API for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
240K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
bot

botfather

Lightweight node.js module for easier use telegram bot platform.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tba

telegram-bot-api

First Telegram Bot API node.js library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tel

telebot

The easy way to write Telegram bots in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

grammy

The Telegram Bot Framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
sli

slimbot

Telegram Bot API for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
1yr ago
stm

simple-telegram-message

send a telegram message to yourself, a friend or a channel with node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9mos ago
tnb

telegram-node-bot

Node module for creating Telegram bots.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
707
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
5yrs ago
tm

telegram-mtproto

Telegram client api (MTProto) library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
571
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ta

telegram-api

A simple API to create and control Telegram bots

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ent

express-notify-telegram

A simple Express middleware to notify errors into Telegram.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago

node-telegram-bot

Client wrapper for Telegram Bot API (Under heavy development)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
6yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tp

telegram-promise

Simple implementation of Telegram Bot Api. ES2015, Promise.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tl

telegram.link

Telegram API library (javascript, node.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
329
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tn

telegram-nodity

telegram api bot for node.js

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago