10 Best JavaScript TCP Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ms

modbus-serial

A pure JavaScript implemetation of MODBUS-RTU (and TCP) for NodeJS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
net

netcat

💻 Netcat client and server modules written in pure Javascript for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jay

jayson

Jayson is a simple but featureful JSON-RPC 2.0/1.0 client and server for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
21d ago

jsmodbus

Modbus TCP Client/Server implementation for Node.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago

tcp-base

TCP client base

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tcp

node's net api in react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mt

modbus-tcp

NodeJS Modbus TCP/IP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mn

multi-node

Multi-node provides launching of multiple NodeJS processes for TCP/HTTP serving

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
493
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
1yr ago
tow

tcp-over-websockets

Tunnel TCP through WebSockets.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
7mos ago
ft

fast-tcp

fast-tcp is an extremely fast TCP client and server that allows to emit and listen to events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gra

gracenode

A node.js framework for real-time applications over UDP and TCP protocols with extendable modules for quick development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tn

turbo-net

Low level TCP library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@metarhia/jstp

Fast RPC for browser and Node.js based on TCP, WebSocket, and MDSF

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fli

flic

Easy Inter-process Communication via TCP for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago

hprose

Hprose is a cross-language RPC. This project is Hprose 2.0 for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
300
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jrp

jrpc2

Full featured, modular JSON-RPC 2.0 library with support of batches and named parameters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago