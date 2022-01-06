Categories
10 Best JavaScript TCP Libraries
ms
modbus-serial
A pure JavaScript implemetation of MODBUS-RTU (and TCP) for NodeJS
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
net
netcat
💻 Netcat client and server modules written in pure Javascript for Node.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
jay
jayson
Jayson is a simple but featureful JSON-RPC 2.0/1.0 client and server for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsmodbus
Modbus TCP Client/Server implementation for Node.JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tcp-base
TCP client base
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tcp
node's net api in react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mt
modbus-tcp
NodeJS Modbus TCP/IP
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mn
multi-node
Multi-node provides launching of multiple NodeJS processes for TCP/HTTP serving
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
493
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tow
tcp-over-websockets
Tunnel TCP through WebSockets.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ft
fast-tcp
fast-tcp is an extremely fast TCP client and server that allows to emit and listen to events
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
gracenode
A node.js framework for real-time applications over UDP and TCP protocols with extendable modules for quick development.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tn
turbo-net
Low level TCP library for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@metarhia/jstp
Fast RPC for browser and Node.js based on TCP, WebSocket, and MDSF
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fli
flic
Easy Inter-process Communication via TCP for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hprose
Hprose is a cross-language RPC. This project is Hprose 2.0 for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
300
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jrp
jrpc2
Full featured, modular JSON-RPC 2.0 library with support of batches and named parameters.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
