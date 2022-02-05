Categories
10 Best JavaScript Tags Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
vm
vue-multiselect
Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select
a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rta
react-tag-autocomplete
⚛️ A fantastically simple tagging component for your React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rgm
react-gtm-module
React Google Tag Manager
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
296K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rnm
react-native-multiple-select
Simple multi-select component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rt
react-tagsinput
Highly customizable React component for inputing tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-tag-input
A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/tag
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sug
suggestags
This is a JQuery plugin for input tags with auto complete suggestion.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vit
vue-input-tag
🔖 Vue.js 2.0 Input Tag Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
529
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rc-select
React Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-tagsinput
jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Bleeding Edge
tag
@yaireo/tagify
🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbt
react-bootstrap-typeahead
React typeahead with Bootstrap styling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bt
bootstrap5-tags
Replace select[multiple] with nices badges for Bootstrap 5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@voerro/vue-tagsinput
A simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete) built with Vue.js 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/tag
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tag
taggle
📝 Form-ready dependency-less tagging.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-search-select
A Vue.js search select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-chips
Tag Input component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-btr
React Native UI Components 🔥 🚀 🌟
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dropdown-tree-select
Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-selectize
Angular Selectize
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vti
@sipec/vue3-tags-input
A tags input component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sti
svelte-tags-input
Fully customizable Svelte component to enter tags
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
676
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/chip
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@riophae/vue-treeselect
A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-chip-input
A chip input field using Material-UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdt
react-draggable-tags
A draggable component for React. 一个基于React的可拖拽组件。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
@arelstone/react-native-email-chip
A simple yet customizable component to display a chip list of emails
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nti
ng-tags-input
Tags input directive for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vti
@johmun/vue-tags-input
A tags input component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-tokenfield
A jQuery tag/token input plugin for Twitter's Bootstrap, by the guys from Sliptree
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
875
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-select2-wrapper
Wrapper for Select2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@pathofdev/react-tag-input
A simple tag input component for React with editable tags
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
st
smart-tagz
🏷Smart input tags for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tags
Tag input component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-selectize
A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
