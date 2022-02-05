openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Tags Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rs

react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
vm

vue-multiselect

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rns

react-native-sectioned-multi-select

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
mrd

multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rta

react-tag-autocomplete

⚛️ A fantastically simple tagging component for your React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rgm

react-gtm-module

React Google Tag Manager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
296K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnm

react-native-multiple-select

Simple multi-select component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rt

react-tagsinput

Highly customizable React component for inputing tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-tag-input

A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/tag

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
rvs

react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sug

suggestags

This is a JQuery plugin for input tags with auto complete suggestion.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vit

vue-input-tag

🔖 Vue.js 2.0 Input Tag Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
529
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

rc-select

React Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago

bootstrap-tagsinput

jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge
tag

@yaireo/tagify

🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
rbt

react-bootstrap-typeahead

React typeahead with Bootstrap styling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
vs

vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rss

react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rds

react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
nse

ngx-select-ex

Angular based replacement for select boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
bt

bootstrap5-tags

Replace select[multiple] with nices badges for Bootstrap 5

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
4d ago

@voerro/vue-tagsinput

A simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete) built with Vue.js 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nmd

ng-multiselect-dropdown

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago

@welcome-ui/tag

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
4d ago
tag

taggle

📝 Form-ready dependency-less tagging.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
vss

vue-search-select

A Vue.js search select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
nc

ngx-chips

Tag Input component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnb

react-native-btr

React Native UI Components 🔥 🚀 🌟

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-dropdown-tree-select

Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ns

ng-selectize

Angular Selectize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
vti

@sipec/vue3-tags-input

A tags input component for VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5mos ago
sti

svelte-tags-input

Fully customizable Svelte component to enter tags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
676
Last Commit
5mos ago

@tractorzoom/chip

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
vt

@riophae/vue-treeselect

A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

material-ui-chip-input

A chip input field using Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rdt

react-draggable-tags

A draggable component for React. 一个基于React的可拖拽组件。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
288
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
1mo ago
rne

@arelstone/react-native-email-chip

A simple yet customizable component to display a chip list of emails

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3mos ago
nti

ng-tags-input

Tags input directive for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vti

@johmun/vue-tags-input

A tags input component for VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

bootstrap-tokenfield

A jQuery tag/token input plugin for Twitter's Bootstrap, by the guys from Sliptree

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
875
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rsw

react-select2-wrapper

Wrapper for Select2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@pathofdev/react-tag-input

A simple tag input component for React with editable tags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
st

smart-tagz

🏷Smart input tags for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnt

react-native-tags

Tag input component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
Last Commit
4mos ago
rs

react-selectize

A Stateless & Flexible Select component for React inspired by Selectize

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago