10 Best JavaScript Tabs Navigation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-tabs
An accessible and easy tab component for ReactJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@react-navigation/bottom-tabs
Routing and navigation for your React Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
276K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
react-native-tab-view
A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
react-navigation-tabs
Tab navigators for React Navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
67.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/tabs
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ti
tab-indexer
Tab indexer counter with context to make tabIndex settings in a project easy.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@radix-ui/react-tabs
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
50.3K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fluentui/react-tabs
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/tabs
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
104K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-tabs
React Tabs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
466
Weekly Downloads
660K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/tabs
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/tabs
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
511
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/react-tabs
🌱 garden React components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ndla/tabs
NDLA frontend packages
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
409
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
flexlayout-react
A multi-tab layout manager
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tab
@react-md/tabs
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-tabs
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
rc-dock
Dock Layout for React Component
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-segmented-control-tab
react-native-segmented-control-tab(for Android/iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuetensils
🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrt
react-responsive-tabs
React responsive tabs http://maslianok.github.io/react-responsive-tabs/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmt
vuex-multi-tab-state
💾🔗🖥️ Share, synchronize and persist state between multiple tabs with this plugin for Vuex. TypeScript types included.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmt
vue-material-tabs
🦝 Vue 2 tabs component material design based
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
477
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/tabs
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tab
@bumaga/tabs
React tabs with hooks
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-navigation-collapsible
An extension of react-navigation that makes your header collapsible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrt
vue-router-tab
Vue.js tab components, based on Vue Router.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@enso-ui/tabs
Simply Tabs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-stateful-tabs
Preserve the internal state of a component when it’s hidden.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue3-tabs-component
Vue 3 tabs component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue3-tabs
A touch swipe tabs for vue 3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
683
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmc-tabs
React Mobile Tabs Component (web & react-native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rat
react-aria-tabpanel
A fully accessible, extravagantly flexible, React-powered Tab Panel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tupilabs/vue-lumino
A component to use Vue.js with Jupyter Lumino (PhosphorJS), integrating DOM & VDOM through event listeners and Vue reactivity system.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nft
ngx-formly-tabs
ngx-formly-tabs is an Angular module that adds Components that enable flexible tab use for Ngx Formly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-tabs-component
An easy way to display tabs with Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
624
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@a11y-kit/vue-tabs
Monorepo for a11y-kit project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vst
vue-slim-tabs
A slim tab component for Vue.js (1.3 kB minified)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnt
vue-nav-tabs
Simplified bootstrap tabs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
@s-ui/react-molecule-tabs
> Basic component for tabs allowing versions with or without icons and classic or highlighted variants
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtr
react-tabs-redux
Simple, fully customizable React tabs component that can be used in plain React application or with any Flux-like architecture with external application state, e.g. Redux.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs
A Material Design bottom tab navigator for React Navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rt
@hashicorp/react-tabs
Display content in a tabbed interface
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@hiendv/vue-tabs
Lightweight and flexible tabs component for the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tab
@hiendv/tabs
Lightweight and flexible tabs component for the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rwt
react-web-tabs
Declarative, modular and accessible React tabs component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-tab-view-fixed
A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mdl
React Components for Material Design Lite
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
