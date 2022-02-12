openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Tabs Navigation Libraries

react-tabs

An accessible and easy tab component for ReactJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@react-navigation/bottom-tabs

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
276K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

react-native-tab-view

A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

react-navigation-tabs

Tab navigators for React Navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
67.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/tabs

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
ti

tab-indexer

Tab indexer counter with context to make tabIndex settings in a project easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@radix-ui/react-tabs

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
50.3K
Last Commit
12d ago

@fluentui/react-tabs

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@reach/tabs

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
104K
Last Commit
2mos ago

rc-tabs

React Tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
466
Weekly Downloads
660K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/tabs

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/tabs

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
511
Last Commit
3d ago

@zendeskgarden/react-tabs

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
4d ago

@ndla/tabs

NDLA frontend packages

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
409
Last Commit
5d ago

flexlayout-react

A multi-tab layout manager

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
tab

@react-md/tabs

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-tabs

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
12d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

rc-dock

Dock Layout for React Component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
rns

react-native-segmented-control-tab

react-native-segmented-control-tab(for Android/iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vue

vuetensils

🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
rrt

react-responsive-tabs

React responsive tabs http://maslianok.github.io/react-responsive-tabs/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
vmt

vuex-multi-tab-state

💾🔗🖥️ Share, synchronize and persist state between multiple tabs with this plugin for Vuex. TypeScript types included.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vmt

vue-material-tabs

🦝 Vue 2 tabs component material design based

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
477
Last Commit
3mos ago

@welcome-ui/tabs

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
4d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
tab

@bumaga/tabs

React tabs with hooks

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rnc

react-navigation-collapsible

An extension of react-navigation that makes your header collapsible.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vrt

vue-router-tab

Vue.js tab components, based on Vue Router.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
2mos ago

@enso-ui/tabs

Simply Tabs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
1mo ago
rst

react-stateful-tabs

Preserve the internal state of a component when it’s hidden.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5mos ago
vtc

vue3-tabs-component

Vue 3 tabs component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
2mos ago
vt

vue3-tabs

A touch swipe tabs for vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
683
Last Commit
6mos ago

rmc-tabs

React Mobile Tabs Component (web & react-native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rat

react-aria-tabpanel

A fully accessible, extravagantly flexible, React-powered Tab Panel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@tupilabs/vue-lumino

A component to use Vue.js with Jupyter Lumino (PhosphorJS), integrating DOM & VDOM through event listeners and Vue reactivity system.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1d ago
nft

ngx-formly-tabs

ngx-formly-tabs is an Angular module that adds Components that enable flexible tab use for Ngx Formly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
4mos ago

vue-tabs-component

An easy way to display tabs with Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
624
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@a11y-kit/vue-tabs

Monorepo for a11y-kit project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
7mos ago
vst

vue-slim-tabs

A slim tab component for Vue.js (1.3 kB minified)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vnt

vue-nav-tabs

Simplified bootstrap tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmt

@s-ui/react-molecule-tabs

> Basic component for tabs allowing versions with or without icons and classic or highlighted variants

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
rtr

react-tabs-redux

Simple, fully customizable React tabs component that can be used in plain React application or with any Flux-like architecture with external application state, e.g. Redux.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs

A Material Design bottom tab navigator for React Navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rt

@hashicorp/react-tabs

Display content in a tabbed interface

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
vt

@hiendv/vue-tabs

Lightweight and flexible tabs component for the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
8mos ago
tab

@hiendv/tabs

Lightweight and flexible tabs component for the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
8mos ago
rwt

react-web-tabs

Declarative, modular and accessible React tabs component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-native-tab-view-fixed

A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
14d ago
rm

react-mdl

React Components for Material Design Lite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago