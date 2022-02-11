openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Table Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@ag-grid-community/core

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

@ag-grid-enterprise/core

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

ag-grid-enterprise

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant

ag-grid-community

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
tab

table

Formats data into a string table.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

ag-grid-vue

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@material-table/core

Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features. Support us at https://opencollective.com/material-table-core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt

tabulator-tables

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
bt

bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@handsontable/angular

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ad

angular-datatables

DataTables with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

ag-grid

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-table

⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
989K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
36
Top Feedback
13Highly Customizable
11Hard to Use
9Great Documentation
md

mui-datatables

Datatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
54.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rv

react-virtualized

React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.2K
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge

rc-table

React Table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
924
Weekly Downloads
719K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
dn

datatables.net

jQuery DataTables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
308K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

@swimlane/ngx-datatable

✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

react-data-grid

Feature-rich and customizable data grid React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
vt2

vue-tables-2

Vue.js 2 grid components

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

tui-grid

🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
net

ngx-easy-table

The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rd

react-datasheet

Excel-like data grid (table) component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
30.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

jexcel

Jspreadsheet is a lightweight vanilla javascript plugin to create amazing web-based interactive tables and spreadsheets compatible with other spreadsheet software.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

rsuite-table

A React table component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

frappe-datatable

The Missing Javascript Datatable for the Web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
740
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mt

material-table

Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
11
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Buggy
3Great Documentation
vgt

vue-good-table

An easy to use powerful data table for vuejs with advanced customizations including sorting, column filtering, pagination, grouping etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

grid

A highly scalable grid component written in javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

gridjs-vue

A Vue.js wrapper component for Grid.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dat

datatables

Tables plug-in for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
v2

vuetable-2

data table simplify! -- datatable component for Vue 2.x. See documentation at

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
1Abandoned
amd

angular-material-data-table

Material Design Data Table for Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/table

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
9d ago
vbt

vue-bootstrap4-table

Advanced table based on Vue 2 and Bootstrap 4 ⚡️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jn

jqwidgets-ng

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@ag-grid-community/vue

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

vue-easytable

🍉 Table Component/ Data Grid / Data Table.Support Virtual Scroll,Column Fixed,Header Fixed,Header Grouping,Filter,Sort,Cell Ellipsis,Row Expand,Row Checkbox ...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
21d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-grids

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@blueprintjs/table

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
4d ago

@handsontable/vue

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

jtable

A JQuery plugin to create AJAX based CRUD tables.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

@clayui/table

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
3d ago

@angular-ru/ng-table-builder

🅰️ ngular-RU Software Development Kit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
13d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-grids

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
6d ago

react-bootstrap-table2-toolkit

Next Generation of react-bootstrap-table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsr

react-super-responsive-table

Turn the tables on unresponsive data!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago