Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Syntax Highlighting Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
highlight.js
JavaScript syntax highlighter with language auto-detection and zero dependencies.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
54
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
7
Performant
prismjs
Lightweight, robust, elegant syntax highlighting.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
6.6M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
6
Performant
react-error-overlay
Set up a modern web app by running one command.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.1M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
low
lowlight
Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
4.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rsh
react-syntax-highlighter
syntax highlighting component for react with prismjs or highlightjs ast using inline styles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nh
ngx-highlightjs
Angular syntax highlighting module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
34.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Poor Documentation
rsc
react-simple-code-editor
Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
265K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Responsive Maintainers
vpe
vue-prism-editor
A dead simple code editor with syntax highlighting and line numbers. 3kb/gz
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
573
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rcb
react-code-blocks
Modified Atlaskit's Code Block to support more languages (i.e graphql, reasonml, etc) and theme (i.e railscast, darcula, monokai, etc) code snippets!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gatsby-remark-prismjs
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
37.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ref
refractor
Lightweight, robust, elegant virtual syntax highlighting using Prism
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
4M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@theme-ui/prism
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uiw/react-codemirror
CodeMirror 6 component for React. @codemirror https://uiwjs.github.io/react-codemirror/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
prism-react-renderer
🖌️ Renders highlighted Prism output to React (+ theming & vendored Prism)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
323K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-codemirror2
Codemirror integrated components for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
262K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@readme/syntax-highlighter
ReadMe's React-based syntax highlighter
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-lowlight
Syntax highlighter for React, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-fast-highlight
A fast react component wrapper for highlight.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
519
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@wizdm/prism
The ultimate SPA boilerplate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-md
Angular(ngx) directive for parsing markdown content in your web application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ssh
simple-syntax-highlighter
A very lightweight syntax highlighter for Vue.js & vue 3, supports multiple coding languages, read only.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rhw
react-highlight-words
React component to highlight words within a larger body of text
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
266K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-refractor
Syntax highlighter for React based on Prism/refractor, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-remark-highlight-code
Adds stylish cards and syntax highlighting to code blocks in markdown files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grp
gatsby-rehype-prismjs
A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-highlight
React component for syntax highlighting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
702
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
vue-highlightjs
Syntax highlighting with highlight.js for Vue.js 2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
323
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grv
gatsby-remark-vscode
Gatsby plugin to provide VS Code’s syntax highlighting to Markdown code fences
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
991
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-code-highlight
Beautiful code highlighter as Vue.js component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rhj
react-highlight.js
A simple React wrapper around the Highlight.js library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
25.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sanar/react-native-highlight-text
Text highlighter for React Native made with TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-native-highlight-words
Find and highlight words within a larger body of text 🖍
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nhj
ngx-highlight-js
Angular for syntax highlighting with highlight.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vhj
vue-highlight.js
📜 Highlight.js syntax highlighter component for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-prism
React.js + prismjs syntax hightlight component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ah
angular-highlightjs
AngularJS directive for syntax highlighting with highlight.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pch
@hashicorp/platform-code-highlighting
Code highlighting utilities for HashiCorp next.js websites
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-filter-box
Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
vue3-highlightjs
Syntax highlighting with highlight.js for Vue.js 3.x
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-syntax-highlighter
a syntax highlighter for react native using https://github.com/conorhastings/react-syntax-highlighter under the hood
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
891
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-json-syntax-highlighter
Serialize javascript objects as highlighted, formatted json
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ahj
angular2-highlight-js
highlight.js integration with Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
grc
gatsby-remark-codemirror
CodeMirror syntax highlighting plugin for Remark and Gatsby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsh
graphql-syntax-highlighter-react
A React component for highlighting GraphQL syntax.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhc
vue-highlight-component
highlight code using highlight.js and vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
442
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-prism
Highlight code with Vue.js and Prism.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
419
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-prism/core
Simple Angular 2+ Prism highlighter module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
rainbow-code
Simple syntax highlighting library written in javascript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsh
gatsby-syntax-highlights-dracula
Dracula Theme Code Buttons 🦇
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpd
gatsby-prismjs-dracula
Dracula PrismJS Theme 🦇
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package