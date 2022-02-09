openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Syntax Highlighting Libraries

highlight.js

JavaScript syntax highlighter with language auto-detection and zero dependencies.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
54
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
7Performant

prismjs

Lightweight, robust, elegant syntax highlighting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
6.6M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant

react-error-overlay

Set up a modern web app by running one command.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.1M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
low

lowlight

Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
4.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rsh

react-syntax-highlighter

syntax highlighting component for react with prismjs or highlightjs ast using inline styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nh

ngx-highlightjs

Angular syntax highlighting module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
34.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
rsc

react-simple-code-editor

Simple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
265K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Responsive Maintainers
vpe

vue-prism-editor

A dead simple code editor with syntax highlighting and line numbers. 3kb/gz

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
573
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rcb

react-code-blocks

Modified Atlaskit's Code Block to support more languages (i.e graphql, reasonml, etc) and theme (i.e railscast, darcula, monokai, etc) code snippets!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

gatsby-remark-prismjs

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
37.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
ref

refractor

Lightweight, robust, elegant virtual syntax highlighting using Prism

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
4M
Last Commit
1mo ago

@theme-ui/prism

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5d ago

@uiw/react-codemirror

CodeMirror 6 component for React. @codemirror https://uiwjs.github.io/react-codemirror/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
19d ago

prism-react-renderer

🖌️ Renders highlighted Prism output to React (+ theming & vendored Prism)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
323K
Last Commit
6d ago
rc

react-codemirror2

Codemirror integrated components for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
262K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@readme/syntax-highlighter

ReadMe's React-based syntax highlighter

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
13d ago
rl

react-lowlight

Syntax highlighter for React, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-fast-highlight

A fast react component wrapper for highlight.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
519
Last Commit
6d ago

@wizdm/prism

The ultimate SPA boilerplate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nm

ngx-md

Angular(ngx) directive for parsing markdown content in your web application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ssh

simple-syntax-highlighter

A very lightweight syntax highlighter for Vue.js & vue 3, supports multiple coding languages, read only.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rhw

react-highlight-words

React component to highlight words within a larger body of text

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
266K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rr

react-refractor

Syntax highlighter for React based on Prism/refractor, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago

gatsby-remark-highlight-code

Adds stylish cards and syntax highlighting to code blocks in markdown files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
1mo ago
grp

gatsby-rehype-prismjs

A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
2mos ago
rh

react-highlight

React component for syntax highlighting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
702
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vh

vue-highlightjs

Syntax highlighting with highlight.js for Vue.js 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
323
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
grv

gatsby-remark-vscode

Gatsby plugin to provide VS Code’s syntax highlighting to Markdown code fences

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
991
Last Commit
25d ago

vue-code-highlight

Beautiful code highlighter as Vue.js component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rhj

react-highlight.js

A simple React wrapper around the Highlight.js library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
25.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@sanar/react-native-highlight-text

Text highlighter for React Native made with TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnh

react-native-highlight-words

Find and highlight words within a larger body of text 🖍

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nhj

ngx-highlight-js

Angular for syntax highlighting with highlight.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vhj

vue-highlight.js

📜 Highlight.js syntax highlighter component for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rp

react-prism

React.js + prismjs syntax hightlight component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ah

angular-highlightjs

AngularJS directive for syntax highlighting with highlight.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pch

@hashicorp/platform-code-highlighting

Code highlighting utilities for HashiCorp next.js websites

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
rfb

react-filter-box

Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vh

vue3-highlightjs

Syntax highlighting with highlight.js for Vue.js 3.x

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-syntax-highlighter

a syntax highlighter for react native using https://github.com/conorhastings/react-syntax-highlighter under the hood

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
891
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-json-syntax-highlighter

Serialize javascript objects as highlighted, formatted json

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ahj

angular2-highlight-js

highlight.js integration with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
1yr ago
grc

gatsby-remark-codemirror

CodeMirror syntax highlighting plugin for Remark and Gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
gsh

graphql-syntax-highlighter-react

A React component for highlighting GraphQL syntax.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
vhc

vue-highlight-component

highlight code using highlight.js and vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
442
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vp

vue-prism

Highlight code with Vue.js and Prism.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
419
Last Commit

@ngx-prism/core

Simple Angular 2+ Prism highlighter module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rc

rainbow-code

Simple syntax highlighting library written in javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
1yr ago
gsh

gatsby-syntax-highlights-dracula

Dracula Theme Code Buttons 🦇

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gpd

gatsby-prismjs-dracula

Dracula PrismJS Theme 🦇

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
2yrs ago