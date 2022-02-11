openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Swipe Libraries

swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
rrc

react-responsive-carousel

React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
ks

keen-slider

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
ng

ng-gallery

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

nuka-carousel

Pure React Carousel Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
7hrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs

react-slick

React carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
884K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
19Buggy

react-native-tab-view

A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnm

react-native-modalize

A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ts

tiny-slider

Vanilla javascript slider for all purposes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
va

vue-agile

🎠 A carousel component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rac

react-alice-carousel

React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
lj

lightgallery.js

Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

@ngu/carousel

Angular Universal carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
rna

react-native-anchor-carousel

A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rsv

react-swipeable-views

A React component for swipeable views. ❄️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
272K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-swipe-gestures

4-directional swipe gestures for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
162K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rmc

react-multi-carousel

A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
pho

photoswipe

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

flickity

🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vas

vue-awesome-swiper

🏆 Swiper component for @vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
rs

react-swipe

↔️ Swipe.js as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-snap-carousel

Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
rim

react-image-magnify

A responsive image zoom component designed for shopping sites.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-image-lightbox

React lightbox component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
rns

react-native-swiper

The best Swiper component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
57.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@brainhubeu/react-carousel

A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
rnm

react-native-modalbox

A <Modal/> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sie

siema

Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rbs

reanimated-bottom-sheet

Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nss

ng-simple-slideshow

A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

react-native-image-gallery

Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ris

react-id-swiper

A library to use idangerous Swiper as a ReactJs component which allows Swiper's modules custom build

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jt

jquery-touchswipe

TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Slow
vg

vue-gallery

📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

angular-gallery

Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow
js

jssor-slider

Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vsb

vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet

![NPM](https://nodei.co/npm/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet.png) [![license](https://img.shields.io/github/license/mashape/apistatus.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/atsutopia/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rni

react-native-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Buggy

react-swipeable

React swipe event handler hook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
418K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@react-native-community/viewpager

React Native wrapper for the Android ViewPager and iOS UIPageViewController.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
roc

react-owl-carousel2

React + Owl Carousel 2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lig

lightslider

JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

pure-react-carousel

A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
cor

@ngx-gallery/core

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
swi

swipejs

Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. Support both React and Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
906
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

vue-carousel

A flexible, responsive, touch-friendly carousel for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
86.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Buggy
2Abandoned
nsc

ngx-slick-carousel

Angular 6+ wrapper for slick plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni

react-native-image-layout

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
vc3

vue-carousel-3d

Vue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/swiper

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
4d ago