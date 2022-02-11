Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Swipe Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
rrc
react-responsive-carousel
React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Performant
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
nuka-carousel
Pure React Carousel Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
7hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs
react-slick
React carousel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
884K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24
Great Documentation
22
Easy to Use
19
Buggy
react-native-tab-view
A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnm
react-native-modalize
A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ts
tiny-slider
Vanilla javascript slider for all purposes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
12.6KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
va
vue-agile
🎠 A carousel component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rac
react-alice-carousel
React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
lj
lightgallery.js
Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
@ngu/carousel
Angular Universal carousel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
rna
react-native-anchor-carousel
A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rsv
react-swipeable-views
A React component for swipeable views. ❄️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
272K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-swipe-gestures
4-directional swipe gestures for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
162K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rmc
react-multi-carousel
A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
pho
photoswipe
JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
flickity
🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vas
vue-awesome-swiper
🏆 Swiper component for @vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
rs
react-swipe
↔️ Swipe.js as a React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-snap-carousel
Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
rim
react-image-magnify
A responsive image zoom component designed for shopping sites.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
38K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-image-lightbox
React lightbox component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
rns
react-native-swiper
The best Swiper component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
57.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@brainhubeu/react-carousel
A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rnm
react-native-modalbox
A <Modal/> component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sie
siema
Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rbs
reanimated-bottom-sheet
Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nss
ng-simple-slideshow
A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
react-native-image-gallery
Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ris
react-id-swiper
A library to use idangerous Swiper as a ReactJs component which allows Swiper's modules custom build
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
jt
jquery-touchswipe
TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Slow
vg
vue-gallery
📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
angular-gallery
Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Slow
js
jssor-slider
Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vsb
vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet
![NPM](https://nodei.co/npm/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet.png) [![license](https://img.shields.io/github/license/mashape/apistatus.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/atsutopia/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-image-zoom-viewer
🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
react-swipeable
React swipe event handler hook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
418K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@react-native-community/viewpager
React Native wrapper for the Android ViewPager and iOS UIPageViewController.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
roc
react-owl-carousel2
React + Owl Carousel 2
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lig
lightslider
JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
pure-react-carousel
A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
cor
@ngx-gallery/core
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
swi
swipejs
Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. Support both React and Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
906
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-carousel
A flexible, responsive, touch-friendly carousel for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
86.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
2
Abandoned
nsc
ngx-slick-carousel
Angular 6+ wrapper for slick plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-image-layout
An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
vc3
vue-carousel-3d
Vue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/swiper
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package