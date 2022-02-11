openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Stripe API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

stripe

Node.js library for the Stripe API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
907K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
8Performant

stripe-node

Node.js library for the Stripe API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fs

fastify-stripe

Stripe Node.js Library instance initialization and encapsulation in fastify framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3mos ago
sap

stripe-as-promised

Wrap Stripe.js async methods to return promises

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ls

load-stripe

💵 Load the promisified stripe api in the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nsc

node-stripe-charge

node + stripe + express + bootstrap 4 (used for one time charges)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sa

stripe-assistant

stripe-assistant provides a set of utility functions that wrap around stripes api!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit

@panda-clouds/stripe

A Node wrapper for stripe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ms

machinepack-stripe

Communicate with the Stripe API to charge credit cards, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
scl

stripe-charge-list

handy wrapper around stripe charge list API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sl

stripe-lib

A library to make easier some simple requests to stripe.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
swn

stripe-wrapper-node

A nodeJS wrapper for Stripe payments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

dashboards-stripe-subscriptions

Visualize your Stripe subscriptions and MRR over time on a dashboard.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago

carcass-stripe

Stripe module for the Carcass framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sat

stripe-api-ts

TypeScript API client for Stripe API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ns

node-stripe

An Extensive support to stripe api for nodejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago