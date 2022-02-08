openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript String Manipulation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

slu

slugify

Slugifies a string

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
us

underscore.string

String manipulation helpers for javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cls

clsx

A tiny (228B) utility for constructing `className` strings conditionally.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
num

numeral

A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
813K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
voc

voca

The ultimate JavaScript string library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
117K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
str

string

Extra JavaScript string methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
95.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
sub

subslate

A configurable template string replacement library for Node.js, web, and Deno

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
sk

string-kit

A string manipulation toolbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
ms

magic-string

Manipulate strings like a wizard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.4M
Last Commit
1yr ago

string-hash

Fast string hashing function for Node.JS.

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dmp

diff-match-patch

npm package for https://github.com/google/diff-match-patch

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
879K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
str

stringz

💯 Super fast unicode-aware string manipulation Javascript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
63.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
str

strman

🏗A Javascript string manipulation library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
sm

string-manager

string manipulation for javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago