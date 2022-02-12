Categories
10 Best JavaScript Streaming Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
webtorrent
⚡️ Streaming torrent client for the web
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
25.9K
9.7K
2d ago
4.6
/ 5
54
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
scramjet
Simple yet powerful live data computation framework
MIT
Built-In
214
5K
3d ago
5.0
/ 5
2
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
archiver
a streaming interface for archive generation
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2.3K
8.2M
6mos ago
3.5
/ 5
2
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
nms
node-media-server
A Node.js implementation of RTMP/HTTP-FLV/WS-FLV/HLS/DASH/MP4 Media Server
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
4.6K
1.8K
5mos ago
5.0
/ 5
1
1
Slow
hig
highland
High-level streams library for Node.js and the browser
Apache-2.0
DefinitelyTyped
3.4K
58.1K
2yrs ago
5.0
/ 5
1
twi
twit
Twitter API Client for node (REST & Streaming API)
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
4.2K
48.8K
4yrs ago
5.0
/ 5
1
1
Easy to Use
ffm
ffmpeg
ffmpeg module for nodejs
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
483
37.6K
5yrs ago
4.8
/ 5
4
4
Poor Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
nrs
node-rtsp-stream
Stream any RTSP stream and output to websocket for consumption by jsmpeg (https://github.com/phoboslab/jsmpeg). HTML5 streaming video! Requires ffmpeg.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
361
1.2K
2yrs ago
5.0
/ 5
1
pee
peerflix
Streaming torrent client for node.js
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
5.8K
817
1yr ago
4.3
/ 5
3
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
dashjs
A reference client implementation for the playback of MPEG DASH via Javascript and compliant browsers.
BSD-3-Clause
Built-In
4.2K
29.2K
3d ago
bus
busboy
A streaming parser for HTML form data for node.js
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
2.3K
4.7M
1mo ago
wsa
websockets-streaming-audio
Stream audio to a Web Audio API enabled browser from Node.js server side using Web Worker and Web Socket
ISC
DefinitelyTyped
253
3
2yrs ago
5.0
/ 5
1
1
Great Documentation
skipper
Streaming multi-uploads for Sails/Express - supports disk, S3, gridfs, and custom file adapters
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
449
24.9K
5mos ago
s3p
s3proxy
Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control
Apache-2.0
DefinitelyTyped
9
163
1mo ago
node-nats-streaming
Node.js client for NATS Streaming
Apache-2.0
Built-In
259
29K
8mos ago
s3-streaming-upload
s3-streaming-upload is node.js library that listens to your stream and upload its data to Amazon S3 using ManagedUpload API.
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
121
4.9K
8mos ago
ps
peerflix-server
Streaming torrent client for Node.js with web ui.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1.2K
68
4mos ago
sp
s3-proxy
4front plugin to proxy read calls to S3
Apache-2.0
DefinitelyTyped
48
4.7K
3yrs ago
skipper-s3
Save
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
Bundle Size
es
express-stream
Response streaming middleware for Express 4.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
41
1.9K
5yrs ago
esp
espress
Express-inspired web server for serving websocket streaming routes
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
0
164
8yrs ago
nile.js
Scalable peer to peer live video streaming built on torrents and webRTC
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1.8K
84
3yrs ago
spm
s3-proxy-middleware
4front plugin to proxy read calls to S3
Apache-2.0
DefinitelyTyped
48
34
3yrs ago
css
connect-stream-s3
Streaming connect middleware for uploading files to Amazon S3.
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
57
29
9yrs ago
ffe
fluent-ffmpeg-extended
A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
6
22
8yrs ago
@gofunky/trumpet
parse and transform streaming html using css selectors
MIT
Not Found
7
4
1yr ago
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
sseries-of-tubes
Takes Express/Connect routes and creates stream.Writable endpoints for Server Sent Events
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
7
0
4yrs ago
str
streamable
Super simple streaming responses for Connect/Express.
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
11
0
9yrs ago
kwj
kimono-wrapper-js
👘
ISC
Built-In
2
0
2yrs ago
1
Performant
