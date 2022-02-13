Categories
10 Best JavaScript Stock API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ccxt
A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
10
Performant
rob
robinhood
📈 NodeJS client for Robinhood Trading 🔥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec
technicalindicators
A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
gf
google-finance
Google Finance client library for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
da
degiro-api
Unofficial DeGiro stock broker API. See your portfolio and set up orders in the market like wall street
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
fua
fundamentus-unofficial-api
This is an module to scrap stock market data from https://fundamentus.com.br, a website that makes available financial and fundamentalist information about companies listed in Bovespa.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wat
webull-api-ts
Webull trading API for node-js :: ts, prod
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
yf
yahoo-finance
Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Easy to Use
ni
node-iex
Connector/SDK for the IEX Stock API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kiteconnect
The official NodeJs client library for the Kite Connect trading APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ysa
yahoo-stock-api
💰 NPM package to get stock and historical price from finance.yahoo.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
si
stock-info
stock-info is a package that fetches current stock information from the Yahoo Finance API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
alp
alphavantage
A simple interface to the Alpha Vantage API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stock-api-libjs
JavaScript implementation of the Stock APIs
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ise
indian-stock-exchange
A Library which fetches data from Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange and returns in JSON format.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
stocks.js
💰 stocks.js is an easy-to-use stock market API for Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
google-stocks
Get stocks using Google Finance API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ta
tradier-api
Node.js library for the Tradier API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
unibit-js
The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blpapi
Bloomberg Open API module for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
btr
btraderlib
Library to access Btrader API (http://www.btrader.com.ar) WIP
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package