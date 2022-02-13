openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Stock API Libraries

ccxt

A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant
rob

robinhood

📈 NodeJS client for Robinhood Trading 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec

technicalindicators

A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
gf

google-finance

Google Finance client library for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
da

degiro-api

Unofficial DeGiro stock broker API. See your portfolio and set up orders in the market like wall street

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
fua

fundamentus-unofficial-api

This is an module to scrap stock market data from https://fundamentus.com.br, a website that makes available financial and fundamentalist information about companies listed in Bovespa.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wat

webull-api-ts

Webull trading API for node-js :: ts, prod

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
yf

yahoo-finance

Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
ni

node-iex

Connector/SDK for the IEX Stock API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

kiteconnect

The official NodeJs client library for the Kite Connect trading APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
4mos ago
ysa

yahoo-stock-api

💰 NPM package to get stock and historical price from finance.yahoo.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
si

stock-info

stock-info is a package that fetches current stock information from the Yahoo Finance API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1mo ago
alp

alphavantage

A simple interface to the Alpha Vantage API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit

stock-api-libjs

JavaScript implementation of the Stock APIs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
ise

indian-stock-exchange

A Library which fetches data from Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange and returns in JSON format.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
sj

stocks.js

💰 stocks.js is an easy-to-use stock market API for Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gs

google-stocks

Get stocks using Google Finance API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ta

tradier-api

Node.js library for the Tradier API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago

unibit-js

The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

blpapi

Bloomberg Open API module for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
btr

btraderlib

Library to access Btrader API (http://www.btrader.com.ar) WIP

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago