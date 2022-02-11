Categories
gatsby
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
458K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
446
Top Feedback
58
Great Documentation
48
Easy to Use
45
Performant
nuxt
The Intuitive Vue(2) Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.4K
Weekly Downloads
397K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
291
Top Feedback
34
Great Documentation
32
Easy to Use
28
Performant
@11ty/eleventy
A simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11.4K
Weekly Downloads
39.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
docusaurus
Easy to maintain open source documentation websites.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
14
Easy to Use
13
Great Documentation
12
Highly Customizable
vuepress
📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.9K
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
55
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
metalsmith
An extremely simple, pluggable static site generator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.7K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
gridsome
⚡️ The Jamstack framework for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
hexo
A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
61
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
jekyll
🌐 Jekyll is a blog-aware static site generator in Ruby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44.1K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
142
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
nex
nextra
The Next.js Static Site Generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-static
⚛️ 🚀 A progressive static site generator for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Slow
1
Buggy
brunch
🍴 Web applications made easy. Since 2011.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
assemble
Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at web development! Used by thousands of projects for rapid prototyping, themes, scaffolds, boilerplates, e-books, UI components, API documentation, blogs, building websites/static site generator, an alternative to Jekyll for gh-pages and more! Gulp- and grunt-friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nan
nanogen
Minimalist static site generator in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
hc
hugo-cli
Run hugo (the static site generator) painlessly from Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
341
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
gss
generic-static-site-generator
A Generic Static Site Generator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sta
statik
A simple and easy-to-use static file server written on Node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
squ
squido
A dead simple static HTML website builder which can be hosted anywhere for super fast websites and very little effort
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nex
nextein
A static site generator with markdown + react for Next.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
860
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sourcebit-target-next
A Sourcebit target plugin for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtn
gatsby-theme-nodeschool
A simple starting point for nodeshool chapters wanting to have gatsby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sse
static-site-express
📘 A static-site generator made in Node.js. Deploy your static site to Netlify or other platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gg
gatsby-garden
A Digital Garden Theme for Gatsby. Gatsby Garden lets you create a static HTML version of your markdown notes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ssb
static-site-boilerplate
A better workflow for building modern static websites.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pho
phox
[discontinued] 🦊 Create a photo blog powered by Next.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
