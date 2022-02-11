openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Static Site Generator Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gatsby

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
458K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
446
Top Feedback
58Great Documentation
48Easy to Use
45Performant

nuxt

The Intuitive Vue(2) Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.4K
Weekly Downloads
397K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
291
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
32Easy to Use
28Performant

@11ty/eleventy

A simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11.4K
Weekly Downloads
39.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

docusaurus

Easy to maintain open source documentation websites.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
17
Top Feedback
14Easy to Use
13Great Documentation
12Highly Customizable

vuepress

📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.9K
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
55
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

metalsmith

An extremely simple, pluggable static site generator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.7K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

gridsome

⚡️ The Jamstack framework for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

hexo

A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
61
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

jekyll

🌐 Jekyll is a blog-aware static site generator in Ruby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44.1K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
142
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
nex

nextra

The Next.js Static Site Generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-static

⚛️ 🚀 A progressive static site generator for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Slow
1Buggy

brunch

🍴 Web applications made easy. Since 2011.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

assemble

Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at web development! Used by thousands of projects for rapid prototyping, themes, scaffolds, boilerplates, e-books, UI components, API documentation, blogs, building websites/static site generator, an alternative to Jekyll for gh-pages and more! Gulp- and grunt-friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nan

nanogen

Minimalist static site generator in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
hc

hugo-cli

Run hugo (the static site generator) painlessly from Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
341
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
gss

generic-static-site-generator

A Generic Static Site Generator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sta

statik

A simple and easy-to-use static file server written on Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
squ

squido

A dead simple static HTML website builder which can be hosted anywhere for super fast websites and very little effort

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
13d ago
nex

nextein

A static site generator with markdown + react for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
860
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
14d ago

sourcebit-target-next

A Sourcebit target plugin for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
gtn

gatsby-theme-nodeschool

A simple starting point for nodeshool chapters wanting to have gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3d ago
sse

static-site-express

📘 A static-site generator made in Node.js. Deploy your static site to Netlify or other platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
gg

gatsby-garden

A Digital Garden Theme for Gatsby. Gatsby Garden lets you create a static HTML version of your markdown notes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2mos ago
ssb

static-site-boilerplate

A better workflow for building modern static websites.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
10mos ago
pho

phox

[discontinued] 🦊 Create a photo blog powered by Next.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago