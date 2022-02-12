openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript State Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

xstate

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

redux

Predictable state container for JavaScript apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57.5K
Weekly Downloads
7M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
939
Top Feedback
63Great Documentation
47Performant
40Highly Customizable

react-redux

Official React bindings for Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
198
Top Feedback
25Great Documentation
24Easy to Use
19Performant
rq

react-query

⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Performant

react-json-tree

DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

mobx-react

Simple, scalable state management.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
636K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers

mobx

Simple, scalable state management.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
848K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
15Performant

recoil

Recoil is an experimental state management library for React apps. It provides several capabilities that are difficult to achieve with React alone, while being compatible with the newest features of React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.7K
Weekly Downloads
182K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
17
Top Feedback
15Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
9Bleeding Edge
sta

@rx-angular/state

Reactive Extensions for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vuex

🗃️ Centralized State Management for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
264
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
8Performant

valtio

💊 Valtio makes proxy-state simple for React and Vanilla

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

@rematch/core

The Redux Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
36.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

flux

Application Architecture for Building User Interfaces

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
498K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

mobx-state-tree

Full-featured reactive state management without the boilerplate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
13
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
mk

mobx-keystone

A MobX powered state management solution based on data trees with first class support for Typescript, support for snapshots, patches and much more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cor

@hookstate/core

The simple but very powerful and incredibly fast state management for React that is based on hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

@ngxs/store

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
nrw

next-redux-wrapper

Redux wrapper for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@angular-redux/store

[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@datorama/akita

🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

@xstate/react

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
304K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rr

react-recollect

State management for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
413
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rrs

react-ridge-state

react-ridge-state is a very simple global state management library for React and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

mobx-react-lite

Simple, scalable state management.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
632K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nss

ngx-state-store

ngx-state-store is based on RxJs, easy to learn and use, light and quick the state management module for the Angular applications starting from the version >= 7.2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@xstate/vue

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2d ago
cdk

@rx-angular/cdk

Reactive Extensions for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

@ngrx/component-store

Reactive libraries for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.4K
Last Commit
12d ago

@ngxs/devtools-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ngxs/storage-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
dso

deep-state-observer

State library for high performance applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
os

@codewithdan/observable-store

Observable Store provides a simple way to manage state in Angular, React, Vue.js and other front-end applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
cor

@harlem/core

Simple, unopinionated, lightweight and extensible state management for Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
7d ago

mobx-angular

MobX connector to Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
456
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@ngxs-labs/data

NGXS Persistence API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
5mos ago

@ngxs/hmr-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ngxs/websocket-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
ose

@codewithdan/observable-store-extensions

Observable Store provides a simple way to manage state in Angular, React, Vue.js and other front-end applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
692
Last Commit
2d ago
mrs

mini-rx-store

Lightweight Redux Store based on RxJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
17d ago
afp

akita-filters-plugin

Plugin akita for managing filters

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
8mos ago
nqp

next-query-params

Convenient state management of query parameters in Next.js apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ni

ngrx-immer

Immer wrappers around NgRx methods createReducer, on, and ComponentStore

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vc

vuex-class

Binding helpers for Vuex and vue-class-component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rv

react-vuex

React bindings for Vuex, react-redux style

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1mo ago

@angular-extensions/model

Angular Model - Simple state management with minimalist API, one way data flow, multiple model support and immutable data exposed as RxJS Observable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
uns

unstated

State so simple, it goes without saying

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@ngry/store

Reactive state management library for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5mos ago
spe

speedux

State management for React with Redux, made easier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
9mos ago
is

ionic-state

State Management for Ionic/Angular Applications

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4mos ago
par

particule

Fine-grained atomic React state management library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2mos ago