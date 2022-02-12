Categories
10 Best JavaScript State Management Libraries
xstate
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
redux
Predictable state container for JavaScript apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57.5K
Weekly Downloads
7M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
939
Top Feedback
63
Great Documentation
47
Performant
40
Highly Customizable
react-redux
Official React bindings for Redux
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
198
Top Feedback
25
Great Documentation
24
Easy to Use
19
Performant
rq
react-query
⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
8
Performant
react-json-tree
DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
mobx-react
Simple, scalable state management.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
636K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
mobx
Simple, scalable state management.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
848K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
15
Easy to Use
15
Performant
recoil
Recoil is an experimental state management library for React apps. It provides several capabilities that are difficult to achieve with React alone, while being compatible with the newest features of React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.7K
Weekly Downloads
182K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
15
Easy to Use
10
Great Documentation
9
Bleeding Edge
sta
@rx-angular/state
Reactive Extensions for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vuex
🗃️ Centralized State Management for Vue.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
264
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
8
Performant
valtio
💊 Valtio makes proxy-state simple for React and Vanilla
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
@rematch/core
The Redux Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
36.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
flux
Application Architecture for Building User Interfaces
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
498K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mobx-state-tree
Full-featured reactive state management without the boilerplate
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
mk
mobx-keystone
A MobX powered state management solution based on data trees with first class support for Typescript, support for snapshots, patches and much more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cor
@hookstate/core
The simple but very powerful and incredibly fast state management for React that is based on hooks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
@ngxs/store
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nrw
next-redux-wrapper
Redux wrapper for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@angular-redux/store
[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@datorama/akita
🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
@xstate/react
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
304K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
rr
react-recollect
State management for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
413
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rrs
react-ridge-state
react-ridge-state is a very simple global state management library for React and React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mobx-react-lite
Simple, scalable state management.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
632K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
nss
ngx-state-store
ngx-state-store is based on RxJs, easy to learn and use, light and quick the state management module for the Angular applications starting from the version >= 7.2.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@xstate/vue
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cdk
@rx-angular/cdk
Reactive Extensions for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngrx/component-store
Reactive libraries for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/devtools-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/storage-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dso
deep-state-observer
State library for high performance applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
os
@codewithdan/observable-store
Observable Store provides a simple way to manage state in Angular, React, Vue.js and other front-end applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@harlem/core
Simple, unopinionated, lightweight and extensible state management for Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mobx-angular
MobX connector to Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
456
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs-labs/data
NGXS Persistence API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/hmr-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/websocket-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ose
@codewithdan/observable-store-extensions
Observable Store provides a simple way to manage state in Angular, React, Vue.js and other front-end applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
692
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mrs
mini-rx-store
Lightweight Redux Store based on RxJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afp
akita-filters-plugin
Plugin akita for managing filters
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nqp
next-query-params
Convenient state management of query parameters in Next.js apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
ngrx-immer
Immer wrappers around NgRx methods createReducer, on, and ComponentStore
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vuex-class
Binding helpers for Vuex and vue-class-component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-vuex
React bindings for Vuex, react-redux style
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@angular-extensions/model
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uns
unstated
State so simple, it goes without saying
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngry/store
Reactive state management library for Angular
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spe
speedux
State management for React with Redux, made easier
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
is
ionic-state
State Management for Ionic/Angular Applications
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
par
particule
Fine-grained atomic React state management library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
