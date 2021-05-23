Categories
10 Best JavaScript Star Rating Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnr
react-native-ratings
Tap and Swipe Ratings component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rj
rater-js
Star rating widget for the browser. Unlimited number of stars. No dependencies. No Jquery required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
719
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-star-view
A rating star view !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rr
react-rating
A rating react component with custom symbols.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
471
Weekly Downloads
50.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
asr
angular-star-rating
Star Rating Angular Component written in typescript, based on css only techniques.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
nrb
ng-rating-bar
Star rating component for angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
375
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns
ng-starrating
Highly Customizable and Responsive Star Rating library built using Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbr
ngx-bar-rating
Angular Bar Rating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vr
v-rating
⭐ Rating component in Semantic-UI made with VueJS (< 1kB, blazing fast)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rater
⭐️ Interative & customizable star rater
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-svg-star-rating
The React component for star rating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-rate
React Rate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
625K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrt
react-rating-tooltip
React-rating-tooltip is a simple to use yet completely customizable component for getting use Rating/Reviews.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-star-rating-widget
A customizable, animated star rating component for React Native. Compatible with iOS and Android. Written in Typescript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rj
raty-js
🌟 Raty - A Star Rating Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
beauty-stars
A simple and beauty star rating for React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
357
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-star-picker
A star-rating component made with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bsr
bootstrap-star-rating
A simple yet powerful JQuery star rating plugin with fractional rating support.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsr
ngx-star-rating
Simple Angular rating control from angular2 application using fontawesome icon.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
srr
stars-rating-react-hooks
Stars Rating React Component with Customizable with Headless hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-star-ratings
A customizable svg star rating component for selecting x stars or visualizing x stars
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
65.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rrs
react-rating-stars-component
A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbr
ng2-bar-rating
Angular Bar Rating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsr
vue-star-rating
⭐ A simple, highly customisable star rating component for Vue 2.x. / 3.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
565
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rsr
react-star-rating-component
Basic React component for star (or any other icon based) rating elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-star-rating
A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
752
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-stars
A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ras
react-awesome-stars-rating
The star rating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
er
emotion-ratings
😠 😞 😑 😊 😍 This plugin allows you to create ratings using emojis
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-stars
Simple stars rating component for Angular >= 2
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjs
vue-js-star-rating
Vue.js font awesome icon(star) rating components ✨
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrd
react-ratings-declarative
A customizable rating component for selecting x widgets or visualizing x widgets
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
material-ui-rating
Rate something with style.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jrj
jquery-raty-js
🌟 Raty - A Star Rating Plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vds
vue-dynamic-star-rating
A highly dynamic vue stars rating component, similar to google play stars rating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-star-rating
A simple star rating component built with React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmr
ngx-material-rating
A Material Design rating component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
br
bootstrap-rating
Bootstrap Rating is a jQuery plugin that creates a rating control that uses Bootstrap glyphicons for rating symbols.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
679
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rat
rateyo
A simple and flexible star rating plugin, v2 docs -
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
348
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-star
A tiny star rating component with custom icons for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
srs
star-rating-svg
A star rating jQuery plugin that uses SVG for easier customization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
stars-rating
star rating component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
453
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-stars
Flexible VueJS input control for ratings (stars, etc.).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ais
angular-input-stars
AngularJS directive for rating inputs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruc
@react-pakistan/react-ui-collection
React UI Collection built upon React Storybook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sv-star-rating
<p align="center"> <img style="text-align: center" src="https://angular-shortcode.web.app/assets/icons/logo-128.png"/> <h1 align="center">Angular Shortcode</h1> </p>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bri
bootstrap-rating-input
Another plugin that eases the generation of rating stars for jQuery and Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
201
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
starability
Accessible rating forms with cute animations on top.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ajr
angular-jk-rating-stars
Amazing rating stars directive for angular material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
