10 Best JavaScript Star Rating Libraries

react-native-ratings

Tap and Swipe Ratings component for React Native.

677
109K
9mos ago
4.1/ 5
9
8Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
rater-js

Star rating widget for the browser. Unlimited number of stars. No dependencies. No Jquery required.

57
719
1yr ago
5.0/ 5
1
react-native-star-view

A rating star view !

5
65
3yrs ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-rating

A rating react component with custom symbols.

471
50.6K
2yrs ago
3.0/ 5
4
angular-star-rating

Star Rating Angular Component written in typescript, based on css only techniques.

167
2.9K
1mo ago
2.3/ 5
3
1Poor Documentation
ng-rating-bar

Star rating component for angular

1
375
1yr ago
4.0/ 5
1
ng-starrating

Highly Customizable and Responsive Star Rating library built using Angular

36
2.6K
1yr ago
2.5/ 5
2
@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

113
55.2K
1mo ago
ngx-bar-rating

Angular Bar Rating

172
7.1K
3d ago
v-rating

⭐ Rating component in Semantic-UI made with VueJS (< 1kB, blazing fast)

48
47
2d ago
react-rater

⭐️ Interative & customizable star rater

185
5.2K
3mos ago

react-svg-star-rating

The React component for star rating

11
1.5K
8mos ago

rc-rate

React Rate

82
625K
4mos ago
react-rating-tooltip

React-rating-tooltip is a simple to use yet completely customizable component for getting use Rating/Reviews.

8
2.1K
9mos ago
react-native-star-rating-widget

A customizable, animated star rating component for React Native. Compatible with iOS and Android. Written in Typescript.

21
1.1K
4mos ago
raty-js

🌟 Raty - A Star Rating Plugin

2.3K
4.6K
4mos ago
beauty-stars

A simple and beauty star rating for React projects

32
357
10mos ago
react-star-picker

A star-rating component made with React

2
185
1mo ago
bootstrap-star-rating

A simple yet powerful JQuery star rating plugin with fractional rating support.

1K
1K
5mos ago
ngx-star-rating

Simple Angular rating control from angular2 application using fontawesome icon.

8
1.2K
3mos ago
stars-rating-react-hooks

Stars Rating React Component with Customizable with Headless hooks

2
38
6mos ago
react-star-ratings

A customizable svg star rating component for selecting x stars or visualizing x stars

128
65.9K
4yrs ago
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-rating-stars-component

A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐

47
15.1K
4mos ago
ng2-bar-rating

Angular Bar Rating

172
73
3d ago
vue-star-rating

⭐ A simple, highly customisable star rating component for Vue 2.x. / 3.x

565
19.2K
1yr ago
1Great Documentation
react-star-rating-component

Basic React component for star (or any other icon based) rating elements

350
14.8K
4yrs ago
react-native-star-rating

A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings

752
10K
3yrs ago

react-stars

A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐

184
8.3K
4yrs ago
react-awesome-stars-rating

The star rating

18
198
9d ago
emotion-ratings

😠 😞 😑 😊 😍 This plugin allows you to create ratings using emojis

37
6.1K
3yrs ago
ngx-stars

Simple stars rating component for Angular >= 2

15
1.7K
10mos ago
vue-js-star-rating

Vue.js font awesome icon(star) rating components ✨

2
36
4mos ago
react-ratings-declarative

A customizable rating component for selecting x widgets or visualizing x widgets

37
3.4K
4yrs ago
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

material-ui-rating

Rate something with style.

92
2.6K
1yr ago
jquery-raty-js

🌟 Raty - A Star Rating Plugin

2.3K
50
4mos ago
vue-dynamic-star-rating

A highly dynamic vue stars rating component, similar to google play stars rating

98
187
1yr ago
react-star-rating

A simple star rating component built with React.

1.2K
ngx-material-rating

A Material Design rating component

2
169
1mo ago
bootstrap-rating

Bootstrap Rating is a jQuery plugin that creates a rating control that uses Bootstrap glyphicons for rating symbols.

194
679
4yrs ago
rateyo

A simple and flexible star rating plugin, v2 docs -

348
618
2yrs ago
react-star

A tiny star rating component with custom icons for React.

8
2
10mos ago
star-rating-svg

A star rating jQuery plugin that uses SVG for easier customization

315
531
1yr ago
stars-rating

star rating component

453
vue-stars

Flexible VueJS input control for ratings (stars, etc.).

112
369
1yr ago
angular-input-stars

AngularJS directive for rating inputs

331
@react-pakistan/react-ui-collection

React UI Collection built upon React Storybook

265
sv-star-rating

<p align="center"> <img style="text-align: center" src="https://angular-shortcode.web.app/assets/icons/logo-128.png"/> <h1 align="center">Angular Shortcode</h1> </p>

0
4
9mos ago
bootstrap-rating-input

Another plugin that eases the generation of rating stars for jQuery and Bootstrap

317
201
4yrs ago

starability

Accessible rating forms with cute animations on top.

1.1K
170
4yrs ago
angular-jk-rating-stars

Amazing rating stars directive for angular material

164
