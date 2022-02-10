openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Stack Libraries

@slack/web-api

Slack Developer Kit for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3K
525K
5d ago
3.2/ 5
3Easy to Use
3Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use

@slack/webhook

Slack Developer Kit for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3K
327K
5d ago
1Easy to Use

@slack/rtm-api

Slack Developer Kit for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3K
31.9K
5d ago
slack-notify

A Node.js wrapper around the Slack Webhook API.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
223
40.6K
12d ago
slack-node

slack.com, slack, node sdk

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
167
156K
4yrs ago

slack

🎉✨ Slack API client for Node and browsers.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
916
42.2K
2yrs ago

node-slack

a nodejs module for sending and receiving messages from Slack

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
385
17.5K
3yrs ago
node-slackr

A simple node.js library for send notifications to Slack via Incoming WebHooks.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
71
7.4K
4yrs ago
slack-api

A javascript wrapper for the Slack API.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
44
146
4yrs ago
slackbotapi

node.js Slack RTM API module

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
136
1
5mos ago
stack-exchange

This is a simple npm module that provides wrapper to access StackOverflow API.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
2
1mo ago
node-slackbot

Slackbot for node.js using RTM API.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
27
5
5yrs ago