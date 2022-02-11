Categories
10 Best JavaScript SQLite Query Builder Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@prisma/client
Next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
350K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
2
Poor Documentation
knex
A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
957K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
objection
An SQL-friendly ORM for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-querybuilder
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
leo
leoric
👑 JavaScript ORM for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sql-bricks
Transparent, Schemaless SQL Generation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
22.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
red
redentities
Simple & fast ORM and query builder to write queries without any sql syntax
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nq
node-querybuilder
Node QueryBuilder Adapter for Node.js (tags: nodejs, node, mysql, active record, activerecord, querybuilder, query builder)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sqorn-sqlite
A Javascript library for building SQL queries
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sql-bricks-sqlite
Transparent, Schemaless SQL Generation for the SQLite dialect
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xql
SQL builder and utilities library for node.js (runs in browser as well).
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
anydb-sql-2
Minimal node ORM for mysql, postgresql and sqlite with complete arbitrary SQL query support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ksb
knex-schema-builder
A schema builder module for knex.js, handles schema initialization and migration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mod
modelar
An expressive ORM with query builder and supports multiple kinds of database.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
graphlite
Query SQLite data using graph notation and receive it as json (uses sqlite json1 builtin extension)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nore/nql
An extensible SQL query builder for SQLite
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lit
liteqbjs
A small query builder for sqlite
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jmq
js-mysql-querybuilder
Node QueryBuilder Adapter for Node.js (tags: nodejs, node, mysql, active record, activerecord, querybuilder, query builder)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
