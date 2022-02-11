openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript SQLite Query Builder Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@prisma/client

Next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
350K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
2Poor Documentation

knex

A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
957K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

objection

An SQL-friendly ORM for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-querybuilder

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
leo

leoric

👑 JavaScript ORM for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
3d ago

sql-bricks

Transparent, Schemaless SQL Generation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
22.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
red

redentities

Simple & fast ORM and query builder to write queries without any sql syntax

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2mos ago
nq

node-querybuilder

Node QueryBuilder Adapter for Node.js (tags: nodejs, node, mysql, active record, activerecord, querybuilder, query builder)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago

sqorn-sqlite

A Javascript library for building SQL queries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago

sql-bricks-sqlite

Transparent, Schemaless SQL Generation for the SQLite dialect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
7yrs ago

xql

SQL builder and utilities library for node.js (runs in browser as well).

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
3yrs ago

anydb-sql-2

Minimal node ORM for mysql, postgresql and sqlite with complete arbitrary SQL query support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
ksb

knex-schema-builder

A schema builder module for knex.js, handles schema initialization and migration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
mod

modelar

An expressive ORM with query builder and supports multiple kinds of database.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gra

graphlite

Query SQLite data using graph notation and receive it as json (uses sqlite json1 builtin extension)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@nore/nql

An extensible SQL query builder for SQLite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lit

liteqbjs

A small query builder for sqlite

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
jmq

js-mysql-querybuilder

Node QueryBuilder Adapter for Node.js (tags: nodejs, node, mysql, active record, activerecord, querybuilder, query builder)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago