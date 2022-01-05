openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Sports Database API Libraries

yf

yahoo-fantasy

NodeJS wrapper for the Yahoo! Fantasy Sports API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1mo ago
nba

nba

Node.js client for nba.com API endpoints

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
653
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
9mos ago
eff

espn-fantasy-football-api

Connect to ESPN's fantasy football API via this JS API client for web and NodeJS. Available as an npm package.

LGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago

football-api-client

Nodejs client with ECMA6 promises for [Football Data](https://api.football-data.org)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
fa

fantasydata-api

A clean and complete nodejs wrapper for the FantasyData.com api.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cri

cricapi

Free high bandwidth Cricket API right in your Node JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
nac

nba-api-client

A client for almost all stats.nba.com API endpoints, written in Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nsc

nba-stats-client

🏀 JavaScript Client for stats from NBA.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sa

@elenasport/sports-api

ElenaSport.io - Your fast, reliable and affordable sport data provider (The footbal api)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ps

pinnacle-sports

PinnacleSports API client for node

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
naa

node-aaf-api

(Simple) NodeJS wrapper for the AAF GraphQL API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
ns

nba-stats

Simple Node.js module for the NBA stats API - http://stats.nba.com.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nfa

node-football-api

Node football-data is a wrapper to the API football-data.org for NodeJS. Create a FREE TIER API KEY from https://www.football-data.org and start playing around.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
eca

espn-cricket-api

ESPN cricket scraper using Node and Puppeteer to fetch details such as player stats, teams, etc.,

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fa

football-api

Simple Node.js API abstraction for football-api.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago