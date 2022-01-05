Categories
10 Best JavaScript Sports Database API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
yf
yahoo-fantasy
NodeJS wrapper for the Yahoo! Fantasy Sports API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nba
nba
Node.js client for nba.com API endpoints
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
653
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eff
espn-fantasy-football-api
Connect to ESPN's fantasy football API via this JS API client for web and NodeJS. Available as an npm package.
Save
LGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
football-api-client
Nodejs client with ECMA6 promises for [Football Data](https://api.football-data.org)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fa
fantasydata-api
A clean and complete nodejs wrapper for the FantasyData.com api.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cri
cricapi
Free high bandwidth Cricket API right in your Node JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nac
nba-api-client
A client for almost all stats.nba.com API endpoints, written in Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsc
nba-stats-client
🏀 JavaScript Client for stats from NBA.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sa
@elenasport/sports-api
ElenaSport.io - Your fast, reliable and affordable sport data provider (The footbal api)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ps
pinnacle-sports
PinnacleSports API client for node
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naa
node-aaf-api
(Simple) NodeJS wrapper for the AAF GraphQL API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
nba-stats
Simple Node.js module for the NBA stats API - http://stats.nba.com.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfa
node-football-api
Node football-data is a wrapper to the API football-data.org for NodeJS. Create a FREE TIER API KEY from https://www.football-data.org and start playing around.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eca
espn-cricket-api
ESPN cricket scraper using Node and Puppeteer to fetch details such as player stats, teams, etc.,
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fa
football-api
Simple Node.js API abstraction for football-api.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
