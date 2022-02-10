openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Split Pane Libraries

all

allotment

A React component for resizable split views

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns

ninja-splitter

Simple and easy to use split pane library for Angular 9+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
as

angular-split

🍌 Angular UI library to split views and allow dragging to resize areas using CSS flexbox layout.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
681
Weekly Downloads
42.2K
Last Commit
18hrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vms

vue-multi-split-pane

A component based on Vue.js. Provides unlimited resizable pane support. Like in codepen.io

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
msp

msplit

A resizable multi-split-pane

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-layouts

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
rsp

react-split-pane

React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
9mos ago
dnd

dgp-ng-docking-layout

Docking layout and split panels for angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
rr

react-reflex

Resizable Flex layout container components for advanced React web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago
spl

splitpanes

A Vue 2 & 3 reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
921
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rcp

react-collapse-pane

The splittable, draggable, collapsible panel layout library 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rsi

react-split-it

A React Based Splitter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

vue-split-layout

Draggable split panes for vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2mos ago
rsl

react-splitter-layout

A simple split layout for React and modern browsers. https://zesik.com/react-splitter-layout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rms

react-multi-split-pane

React multi split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
657
Last Commit
13d ago
vs

vue-splitpane

Split-Pane component built with vue2.0, can be split vertically or horizontally. http://panjiachen.github.io/split-pane/demo/index.html

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsp

@kadira/react-split-pane

React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
vm

vue-multipane

Resizable split panes for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vsp

vue-split-panel

VueJS wrapper for the great Split.js library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@3dgenomes/ngx-resizable

Resizable Split Pane Layout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
893
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nsp

ng2-split-pane

Split View module for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
788
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vrs

vue-resize-split-pane

Splittable and resizable panes for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sp

@shagstrom/split-pane

jQuery Split Pane plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
473
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@openopus/angular-pane-manager

Angular version of the AngularJS version of the open source web window management system.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
8mos ago
asp

@shagstrom/angular-split-pane

An AngularJS Split Pane directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
5yrs ago
fsd

flex-splitter-directive

Dead simple panes splitter control based on flexbox. JS + CSS < 1kB (gzipped) with no dependencies.

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago
vsg

vue-split-grid

Vue component based on Split Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rsp

react-split-pane-2

React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vsp

vue-splitter-pane

Vue Splitter Pane Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
rsp

rspv2

React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
as

@davvidess/angular-split

🍌 Angular UI library to split views and allow dragging to resize areas using CSS flexbox layout.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
681
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
18hrs ago
vsv

vue-split-view

Create a resizable split-view to partition the UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

vue-splitjs

tiny unopinionated utility for resizeable split views, based on split.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vsp

vue-split-pane

Adjustable split pane using Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
nsa

ng-split-areas

Splitting views in Angular horizontally / vertically with configurable size-restrictions.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@opuscapita/react-splitpane

React draggable split pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rw

react-workspaces

A fusion between react-tabs and react-split-pane.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sub

subdivide

[![Video](http://img.youtube.com/vi/3ePrvrx9otk/0.jpg)](http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ePrvrx9otk)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
vps

@nylira/vue-page-split

Header and content split page component for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vps

vue-panel-split

A split-panel component with draggable splitter for Vue.js, can be either horizontal or vertical.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrs

react-redux-subdivide

Split pane layout system for React and Redux. Each pane can be subdivided and any widget assigned to any pane.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
isp

inferno-split-pane

Inferno compact version of React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rns

react-native-split-pane

Split pane

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

react-splt

A tiny (1kb) React component for split panes (written in ReasonML).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
rps

react-pane-splitline

React split-pane component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rep

repanel

A configurable panel framework inspired by blender.org

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago