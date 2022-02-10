Categories
10 Best JavaScript Split Pane Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
all
allotment
A React component for resizable split views
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns
ninja-splitter
Simple and easy to use split pane library for Angular 9+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
as
angular-split
🍌 Angular UI library to split views and allow dragging to resize areas using CSS flexbox layout.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
681
Weekly Downloads
42.2K
Last Commit
18hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vms
vue-multi-split-pane
A component based on Vue.js. Provides unlimited resizable pane support. Like in codepen.io
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
msp
msplit
A resizable multi-split-pane
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-layouts
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-split-pane
React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dnd
dgp-ng-docking-layout
Docking layout and split panels for angular apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-reflex
Resizable Flex layout container components for advanced React web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spl
splitpanes
A Vue 2 & 3 reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
921
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-collapse-pane
The splittable, draggable, collapsible panel layout library 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-split-it
A React Based Splitter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-split-layout
Draggable split panes for vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-splitter-layout
A simple split layout for React and modern browsers. https://zesik.com/react-splitter-layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rms
react-multi-split-pane
React multi split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
657
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-splitpane
Split-Pane component built with vue2.0, can be split vertically or horizontally. http://panjiachen.github.io/split-pane/demo/index.html
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
@kadira/react-split-pane
React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-multipane
Resizable split panes for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-split-panel
VueJS wrapper for the great Split.js library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@3dgenomes/ngx-resizable
Resizable Split Pane Layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
893
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsp
ng2-split-pane
Split View module for Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
788
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrs
vue-resize-split-pane
Splittable and resizable panes for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
@shagstrom/split-pane
jQuery Split Pane plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
473
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openopus/angular-pane-manager
Angular version of the AngularJS version of the open source web window management system.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asp
@shagstrom/angular-split-pane
An AngularJS Split Pane directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fsd
flex-splitter-directive
Dead simple panes splitter control based on flexbox. JS + CSS < 1kB (gzipped) with no dependencies.
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsg
vue-split-grid
Vue component based on Split Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-split-pane-2
React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-splitter-pane
Vue Splitter Pane Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
rspv2
React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
@davvidess/angular-split
🍌 Angular UI library to split views and allow dragging to resize areas using CSS flexbox layout.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
681
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
18hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsv
vue-split-view
Create a resizable split-view to partition the UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-splitjs
tiny unopinionated utility for resizeable split views, based on split.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-split-pane
Adjustable split pane using Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsa
ng-split-areas
Splitting views in Angular horizontally / vertically with configurable size-restrictions.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@opuscapita/react-splitpane
React draggable split pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-workspaces
A fusion between react-tabs and react-split-pane.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sub
subdivide
[![Video](http://img.youtube.com/vi/3ePrvrx9otk/0.jpg)](http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ePrvrx9otk)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vps
@nylira/vue-page-split
Header and content split page component for Vue 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-panel-split
A split-panel component with draggable splitter for Vue.js, can be either horizontal or vertical.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-redux-subdivide
Split pane layout system for React and Redux. Each pane can be subdivided and any widget assigned to any pane.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
isp
inferno-split-pane
Inferno compact version of React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-split-pane
Split pane
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-splt
A tiny (1kb) React component for split panes (written in ReasonML).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rps
react-pane-splitline
React split-pane component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rep
repanel
A configurable panel framework inspired by blender.org
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
