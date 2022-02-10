Categories
10 Best JavaScript Speech-to-Text Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@google-cloud/speech
Node.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
watson-speech
Library for using the IBM Watson Speech to Text and Text to Speech services in web browsers.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vosk
Offline speech recognition API for Android, iOS, Raspberry Pi and servers with Python, Java, C# and Node
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ann
annyang
💬 Speech recognition for your site
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
933
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ibm-watson/speech-to-text-nodejs
🎤 Sample Node.js Application for the IBM Watson Speech to Text Service
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
stt
speech-to-text
A speech to text module.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
388
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spo
spoken
Spoken - JavaScript Text-to-Speech and Speech-to-Text for AI Artificial Intelligence Apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
son
sonus
💬 /so.nus/ STT (speech to text) for Node with offline hotword detection
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
566
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ys
yandex-speech
node.js module for Yandex speech systems (ASR & TTS)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcj
voice-commands.js
Simple wrapper for Javascript Speech-to-text to add voice commands.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
speaktome-node
Module for using Mozilla's speech-to-text API from Node.js
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsa
google-speech-api
Google speech api wrapper for node
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
