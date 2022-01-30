openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Spam Filter Libraries

discord-anti-spam

A simple discord anti spam node.js module to prevent spam on your discord server

138
6.9K
15d ago
akismet-api

Nodejs bindings to the Akismet (https://akismet.com) spam detection service

48
1.5K
7d ago
akismet

Akismet API client for node.js

28
2.7K
4mos ago

censorify-it

Censor unwanted URLs, emails and telephone numbers to prevent spam

8
684
8mos ago
recaptcha

Helps display and validate Recaptchas for node.js

74
417
7yrs ago
spamc

Compute the spamassassin spam score of an email from node

5
342
7yrs ago
spam-detection

spam-detection is small light weight npmjs package

9
28
1yr ago
simple-recaptcha

simple implementation of google's reCAPTCHA

9
23
9yrs ago
spam-check

Node.js web service for checking for spam words

10
13
2yrs ago
known-spam-emails

Tiny library to check email addresses against known spam lists

2
1
7yrs ago