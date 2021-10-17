openbase logo
ms

match-sorter

Simple, expected, and deterministic best-match sorting of an array in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
muuri

Infinite responsive, sortable, filterable and draggable layouts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
lj

list.js

The perfect library for adding search, sort, filters and flexibility to tables, lists and various HTML elements. Built to be invisible and work on existing HTML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
ps

postcss-sorting

PostCSS plugin to keep rules and at-rules content in order.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
4mos ago
tim

timsort

Tim Sort implementation for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
8.9M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jss

json-stable-stringify

deterministic JSON.stringify() with custom sorting to get deterministic hashes from stringified results

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
621
Weekly Downloads
7.3M
Last Commit
6yrs ago
the

thenby

thenBy is a javascript micro library that helps sorting arrays on multiple keys

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
620
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
7d ago
stp

stupid-table-plugin

A stupidly small and simple jQuery table sorter plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dec

decay

Famous sorting algorithms based on vote popularity and time implemented for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rel

relevancy

📊 Sort/Weigh strings by relevance

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
9yrs ago
si

sort-ids

Calculate ids corresponding to sorting an input array

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ss

simple-sort

JS library providing a straightforward collection of sorting methods and sort functions.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago

js-sorting

A collection of sorting algorithms written in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago