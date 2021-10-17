Categories
10 Best JavaScript Sorting Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ms
match-sorter
Simple, expected, and deterministic best-match sorting of an array in JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
muuri
Infinite responsive, sortable, filterable and draggable layouts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
lj
list.js
The perfect library for adding search, sort, filters and flexibility to tables, lists and various HTML elements. Built to be invisible and work on existing HTML.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
ps
postcss-sorting
PostCSS plugin to keep rules and at-rules content in order.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tim
timsort
Tim Sort implementation for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
8.9M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jss
json-stable-stringify
deterministic JSON.stringify() with custom sorting to get deterministic hashes from stringified results
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
621
Weekly Downloads
7.3M
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
the
thenby
thenBy is a javascript micro library that helps sorting arrays on multiple keys
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
620
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stp
stupid-table-plugin
A stupidly small and simple jQuery table sorter plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dec
decay
Famous sorting algorithms based on vote popularity and time implemented for nodejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rel
relevancy
📊 Sort/Weigh strings by relevance
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
si
sort-ids
Calculate ids corresponding to sorting an input array
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ss
simple-sort
JS library providing a straightforward collection of sorting methods and sort functions.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
js-sorting
A collection of sorting algorithms written in JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
