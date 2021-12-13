Categories
9 Best JavaScript Solr Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sc
solr-client
A solr client for node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
32.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fs
feathers-solr
Feathersjs Solr Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sol
solr
Solr module for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
solr-node
Simple Solr Node Client Project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hel
helios
[MAINTAINERS WANTED] Solr client for nodejs
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
989
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nol
nolr
Solr Node Client with ES6 Support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hel
heliosplus
[MAINTAINERS WANTED] Solr client for nodejs
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sol
solrjs
SOLR Client for Node
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hou
houyi
Houyi is a Solr Client built for the modern-day node. It's driven by promises, and a query language similar to that seen on the official elasticsearch node client.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
