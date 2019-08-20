Categories
4 Best JavaScript Snapchat API Libraries
nsm
node-snapchat-marketing
👻 unoffical Node wrapper for the Snapchat marketing API
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sna
snapchat
NodeJS client for the unofficial Snapchat API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sna
snaps
Snapchat API wrapper in JavaScript
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsm
node-social-media
Wrapper to get posts, stories, and profile info from Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
