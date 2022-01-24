openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript SMTP Libraries

nodemailer

✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
34Easy to Use
22Performant
emailjs

html emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
email-verify

Node.js email SMTP verification, powered by EmailChecker.com API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
maildev

📫 SMTP Server + Web Interface for viewing and testing emails during development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
smtpapi

SendGrid's smtpapi library in NodeJS

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
sendmail

send mail without setting up a SMTP server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
imap-simple

Wrapper over node-imap, providing a simpler api for common use cases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
53.2K
Last Commit
Haraka

A fast, highly extensible, and event driven SMTP server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
734
Last Commit
smtp-connection

SMTP client for node.js

EUPL-1.1
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
nodemailer-smtp-transport

SMTP transport for nodemailer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
181K
Last Commit
smtp-server

Create custom SMTP servers on the fly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
709
Weekly Downloads
76.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
smtp-client

Simple, promisified, protocol-based SMTP client for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
5mos ago
directmail

Send e-mail messages directly to recipient without relaying, sendmail alternative

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
smtp-protocol

smtp client and server protocol implementation in node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mail

This SMTP client library for Node.JS helps you send email safely and easily.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
express-mailer

Send Emails from your application and response object.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mailin

Artisanal inbound emails for every web app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
emailjs-smtp-client

SMTP Client for node.js and browser runtimes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
xd-smtp-connection

SMTP client for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
postmailer

HTTP POST -> SMTP proxy, as Express middleware

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
http-mail-express

An Express middleware implementing the "HTTP POST mail" principle as an SMTP proxy.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit