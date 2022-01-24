Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript SMTP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nodemailer
✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
71
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
34
Easy to Use
22
Performant
ema
emailjs
html emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
email-verify
Node.js email SMTP verification, powered by EmailChecker.com API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
maildev
📫 SMTP Server + Web Interface for viewing and testing emails during development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smtpapi
SendGrid's smtpapi library in NodeJS
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sen
sendmail
send mail without setting up a SMTP server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
is
imap-simple
Wrapper over node-imap, providing a simpler api for common use cases
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
53.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Haraka
A fast, highly extensible, and event driven SMTP server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
734
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smtp-connection
SMTP client for node.js
Save
EUPL-1.1
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nodemailer-smtp-transport
SMTP transport for nodemailer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
181K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smtp-server
Create custom SMTP servers on the fly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
709
Weekly Downloads
76.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
smtp-client
Simple, promisified, protocol-based SMTP client for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dir
directmail
Send e-mail messages directly to recipient without relaying, sendmail alternative
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
smtp-protocol
smtp client and server protocol implementation in node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mai
mail
This SMTP client library for Node.JS helps you send email safely and easily.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
express-mailer
Send Emails from your application and response object.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mai
mailin
Artisanal inbound emails for every web app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emailjs-smtp-client
SMTP Client for node.js and browser runtimes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xd-smtp-connection
SMTP client for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pos
postmailer
HTTP POST -> SMTP proxy, as Express middleware
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hme
http-mail-express
An Express middleware implementing the "HTTP POST mail" principle as an SMTP proxy.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package