10 Best JavaScript SMS API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
twilio
Node.js helper library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
724K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
11
Performant
ta
twilio-api
A high-level Twilio helper library to make Twilio API requests, handle incoming requests, and generate TwiML
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
plivo
A Node library for communicating with the Plivo API and generating Plivo XML.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
telnyx
Node SDK for the Telnyx API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
sms77-client
Official JavaScript API Client for the sms77.io SMS Gateway
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
280
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fts
fast-two-sms
FAST2SMS API npm module! GitHub Repository
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Slow
node-sms-ru
✉️ SMS.ru SDK for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nex
nexmoapi
Node.js API for nexmo SMS service.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mod
modem
Send and receive messages and make ussd queries using your GSM modems
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
jus
jusibe
📲 JavaScript client for Jusibe.com SMS API service. http://jusibe.com
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
greensms
Node.js GREENSMS API client: SMS, Viber, Voice, Call, HLR, Pay
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ec
epochta-client
ePochta SMS API (v. 3.0) Client
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
an
app-notify
Send SMS and email notifications from within your node.js app
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
smail
SMS texting API that uses carrier-specific gateways to deliver messages via Sendmail. No third party APIs required.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sms
smshub
Javascript module for SMSHub API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
flowroute-sms-api
Simple API for communicating with the Flowroute SMS service.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
