10 Best JavaScript SMS API Libraries

twilio

Node.js helper library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
724K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
18
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
11Performant
ta

twilio-api

A high-level Twilio helper library to make Twilio API requests, handle incoming requests, and generate TwiML

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

plivo

A Node library for communicating with the Plivo API and generating Plivo XML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
12d ago

telnyx

Node SDK for the Telnyx API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

sms77-client

Official JavaScript API Client for the sms77.io SMS Gateway

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
280
Last Commit
6d ago
fts

fast-two-sms

FAST2SMS API npm module! GitHub Repository

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Slow

node-sms-ru

✉️ SMS.ru SDK for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nex

nexmoapi

Node.js API for nexmo SMS service.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8yrs ago
mod

modem

Send and receive messages and make ussd queries using your GSM modems

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
jus

jusibe

📲 JavaScript client for Jusibe.com SMS API service. http://jusibe.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago

greensms

Node.js GREENSMS API client: SMS, Viber, Voice, Call, HLR, Pay

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
ec

epochta-client

ePochta SMS API (v. 3.0) Client

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
an

app-notify

Send SMS and email notifications from within your node.js app

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sma

smail

SMS texting API that uses carrier-specific gateways to deliver messages via Sendmail. No third party APIs required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9yrs ago
sms

smshub

Javascript module for SMSHub API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago

flowroute-sms-api

Simple API for communicating with the Flowroute SMS service.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago