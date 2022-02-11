Categories
10 Best JavaScript Sitemap Libraries
gatsby-plugin-sitemap
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ns
next-sitemap
Sitemap generator for next.js. Generate sitemap(s) and robots.txt for all static/pre-rendered/dynamic/server-side pages.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
95.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sit
sitemap
Sitemap-generating framework for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
550K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sit
sitemapper
parses sitemaps for Node.JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ps
@reecem/prismic-sitemap
A sitemap generator for next.js websites based on the pages in your Prismic backed Next.js application. Minimal Configuration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
405
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap
Advanced XML Sitemaps for Gatsby.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap
Generate dynamic sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-router-sitemap
Generate sitemap.xml by React Router configuration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap-modest
Identical to advanced-sitemap but without the ghost link at the top of the page
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sg
sitemap-generator
Easily create XML sitemaps for your website.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
nsg
nextjs-sitemap-generator
Generate sitemap.xml from nextjs pages
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esh
express-sitemap-html
An express middleware that builds an HTML sitemap dynamically
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
gulp-sitemap
Generate a search engine friendly sitemap.xml using a Gulp stream
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esx
express-sitemap-xml
Serve sitemap.xml from a list of URLs in Express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
es
express-sitemap
sitemap and robots for Expressjs
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
metalsmith-sitemap
A metalsmith plugin for generating a sitemap.xml file.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
719
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nss
next-ssg-sitemap
A sitemap generator for statically generated sites created with Netlify. Includes support for dynamic paths generated at build time.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sit
sitemaps
A simple sitemap.xml generator.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
445
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@moxy/next-sitemaps
An API handler and a plugin that enables your Next.js application to have working sitemaps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nws
next-with-sitemap
Higher order Next.js config to generate sitemap.xml and robots.txt
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
grunt-sitemap
Grunt plugin for generating sitemaps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nan
nanositemap
Small sitemap generation utility
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sx
sitemap.xml
Middleware for sitemap.xml
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sm
site-mapper
node.js sitemap.xml generator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
@stefanprobst/next-sitemap
Create a basic sitemap for a Next.js project.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ees
easy-express-sitemap-generator
This is an npm package for creating sitemaps easily with Express.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sit
@os-team/sitemap
Creates the express middleware to generate the sitemap.xml file.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ess
express-simple-sitemap
🗺️ The simplest way to add a sitemap to an express application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nss
nextjs-simple-sitemap-generator
Simple but highly customizable sitemap generator for NextJS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sit
sitemuppet
Basic scraper to retrieve an HTML attribute from web pages, via sitemap.xml
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sss
super-simple-sitemap-generator
Node powered scraper that iterates trough all the internal links of the specified url. It works on CSR pages (React, Angular) with dynamic urls.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sg
sitemap-gen
A Node.js sitemap generator from a list of URLs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grunt-assemble-sitemap
Assemble middleware for generating sitemaps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsg
next-sitemap-gen
Experimental module to generate sitemaps for Next.js projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webcrawler
A simple tool designed to crawl websites, producing data on what each page links to and what static assets they depend on.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
