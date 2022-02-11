openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Sitemap Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gatsby-plugin-sitemap

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
next-sitemap

Sitemap generator for next.js. Generate sitemap(s) and robots.txt for all static/pre-rendered/dynamic/server-side pages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
95.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sitemap

Sitemap-generating framework for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
550K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sitemapper

parses sitemaps for Node.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@reecem/prismic-sitemap

A sitemap generator for next.js websites based on the pages in your Prismic backed Next.js application. Minimal Configuration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
405
Last Commit
5mos ago

gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap

Advanced XML Sitemaps for Gatsby.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap

Generate dynamic sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-router-sitemap

Generate sitemap.xml by React Router configuration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap-modest

Identical to advanced-sitemap but without the ghost link at the top of the page

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
sitemap-generator

Easily create XML sitemaps for your website.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
nextjs-sitemap-generator

Generate sitemap.xml from nextjs pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
express-sitemap-html

An express middleware that builds an HTML sitemap dynamically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
9mos ago
gulp-sitemap

Generate a search engine friendly sitemap.xml using a Gulp stream

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
express-sitemap-xml

Serve sitemap.xml from a list of URLs in Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
express-sitemap

sitemap and robots for Expressjs

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

metalsmith-sitemap

A metalsmith plugin for generating a sitemap.xml file.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
719
Last Commit
3yrs ago
next-ssg-sitemap

A sitemap generator for statically generated sites created with Netlify. Includes support for dynamic paths generated at build time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
sitemaps

A simple sitemap.xml generator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
445
Last Commit
1yr ago

@moxy/next-sitemaps

An API handler and a plugin that enables your Next.js application to have working sitemaps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
8mos ago
next-with-sitemap

Higher order Next.js config to generate sitemap.xml and robots.txt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
4mos ago
grunt-sitemap

Grunt plugin for generating sitemaps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
1yr ago
nanositemap

Small sitemap generation utility

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
sitemap.xml

Middleware for sitemap.xml

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
6yrs ago
site-mapper

node.js sitemap.xml generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
@stefanprobst/next-sitemap

Create a basic sitemap for a Next.js project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
7mos ago
easy-express-sitemap-generator

This is an npm package for creating sitemaps easily with Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2mos ago
@os-team/sitemap

Creates the express middleware to generate the sitemap.xml file.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
express-simple-sitemap

🗺️ The simplest way to add a sitemap to an express application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nextjs-simple-sitemap-generator

Simple but highly customizable sitemap generator for NextJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
sitemuppet

Basic scraper to retrieve an HTML attribute from web pages, via sitemap.xml

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
super-simple-sitemap-generator

Node powered scraper that iterates trough all the internal links of the specified url. It works on CSR pages (React, Angular) with dynamic urls.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sitemap-gen

A Node.js sitemap generator from a list of URLs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago

grunt-assemble-sitemap

Assemble middleware for generating sitemaps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
next-sitemap-gen

Experimental module to generate sitemaps for Next.js projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
webcrawler

A simple tool designed to crawl websites, producing data on what each page links to and what static assets they depend on.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago