10 Best JavaScript Shopping API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
shopify-api-node
Node Shopify connector sponsored by MONEI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
796
Weekly Downloads
41.2K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hendt/ebay-api
eBay Node API in TypeScript for Node and Browser with RESTful and Traditional APIs. This library aims to implement all available eBay apis.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
express-cart
A fully functioning Node.js shopping cart with Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, PayWay, Blockonomics, Adyen, Zip and Instore payments.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bring-shopping
Node module to mange Bring! shopping lists
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ena
ebay-node-api
eBay API Client for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
300
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
enc
ebay-node-client
Ebay NodeJS Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-search-results-serpwow
Scrape and parse Google search results in Node.JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
flipkart-scraper
This package will help us to scrape all Flipkart products through Flipkart affiliate API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nwa
npm-woocommerce-api
Connects NodeJS to the WooCommerce API even though permalink doesnt in active state.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tvc
trinity-v2-client
Trinity2 API client library. Work on browser and server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
1a
1sc-api
Node API for 1 Shopping Cart
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
d2wd-client
JavaScript client for Cezerin REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cjl
checkout-js-library
Checkout.com API JavaScript Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccj
checkout-com-js
Checkout.com API JavaScirpt connector
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cezerin-client
JavaScript client for Cezerin REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shoppingplus-adapter
A NodeJS ShoppingPlus API adapter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ne
node-ebay
Ebay node api client
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
local-cart
API to store shopping cart data in browser
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dc
dw-client
TheDwarehouse API client library. Work on browser and server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
