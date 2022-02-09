Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript SFTP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ssc
ssh2-sftp-client
a client for SSH2 SFTP
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
541
Weekly Downloads
220K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ftp
ftps
FTP, FTPS and SFTP client for node.js, mainly a lftp wrapper.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ssc
ssh2-sftp-client-adi
a client for SSH2 SFTP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
541
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gulp-ssh
SSH and SFTP tasks for gulp
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
grunt-ssh
SSH, SFTP tasks for Grunt.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
gulp-sftp
Gulp SFTP Deploy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
794
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsd
grunt-sftp-deploy
Grunt task for code deployment over sftp
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
386
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
seq
sequest
Simplified API for SSH and SFTP similar to request.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sw
sftp-ws
SFTP over WebSockets - client and server package for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-sftp-client
a client for SSH2 SFTP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wsc
webpack-sftp-client
A plugin for webpack as an sftp client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gps
gatsby-plugin-sftp-cache
Speed up your build time by caching files on a remote server with ssh/sftp access
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package