8 Best JavaScript Server User Agent Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@commercetools/http-user-agent
Everything related to the Node.js ecosystem for the commercetools platform.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
default-user-agent
Default user agent string for Node.js http request
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
wikidata-cli
read and edit a Wikibase instance from the command line
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
proxying-agent
Node HTTP/HTTPS Forward Proxy Agent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nua
nuxt-user-agent
Nuxt.js module for handling User-Agent.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
use
@houshuang/useragent
Useragent parser for Node.js, ported from browserscope.org
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
865
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dbacked-agent
The best way to backup and restore your database
Save
GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sematext-agent-docker
Sematext Docker Agent - host + container metrics, logs & event collector
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
