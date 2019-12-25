Categories
10 Best JavaScript Sentiment Analysis Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sen
sentiment
AFINN-based sentiment analysis for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
retext-sentiment
plugin to detect sentiment
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
polarity
Detect the polarity (sentiment) of text
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wink-sentiment
Accurate and fast sentiment scoring of phrases with #hashtags, emoticons :) & emojis 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ms
ml-sentiment
ML that can extract german and english sentiment
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vader-sentiment
JavaScript port of VADER sentiment analysis tool
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sal
salient
Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Sentiment Analysis Toolkit for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sen
Sentimental
A sentiment analysis module for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tro
troll
Language sentiment analysis and neural networks... for trolls.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
sentiyapa.js
A quickfix sentiment analyzer written in javascript.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
