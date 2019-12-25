openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Sentiment Analysis Libraries

sen

sentiment

AFINN-based sentiment analysis for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

retext-sentiment

plugin to detect sentiment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

polarity

Detect the polarity (sentiment) of text

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
10mos ago

wink-sentiment

Accurate and fast sentiment scoring of phrases with #hashtags, emoticons :) & emojis 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
9mos ago
ms

ml-sentiment

ML that can extract german and english sentiment

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
1yr ago

vader-sentiment

JavaScript port of VADER sentiment analysis tool

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sal

salient

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Sentiment Analysis Toolkit for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sen

Sentimental

A sentiment analysis module for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tro

troll

Language sentiment analysis and neural networks... for trolls.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
sj

sentiyapa.js

A quickfix sentiment analyzer written in javascript.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago