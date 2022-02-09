Categories
10 Best JavaScript SendGrid API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@sendgrid/client
The Official Twilio SendGrid Led, Community Driven Node.js API Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
774K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@naturalcycles/sendgrid-client
The Official Twilio SendGrid Led, Community Driven Node.js API Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
@ntegral/sendgrid-client
Client for the SendGrid v3 Web API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
svn
sendgrid-v3-node
This library allows you to quickly and easily use the Sendgrid API V3 via Node.js.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
apigum-sdk
apigum is npm library for managing integrations between popular cloud applications like Twilio, SendGrid, Shopify and others.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-sendgrid
SendGrid SMTP API library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cloudrail-si
Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
sendgrid-proxy
A dead simple HTTP proxy to unleash the SendGrid API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sgw
sgwapi
Sendgrid Web API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
posteon
Provider indipendent email module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sendgrid-api
Node Module for SendGrid
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ms
machinepack-sendgrid
Communicate with the SendGrid API to send emails
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sgr
sgrid
NodeJS client for the Sendgrid Web API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sen
@eucalyptusvc/sendgrid
This is a dedicated module for interaction with the mail endpoint of the Sendgrid v3 API.
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
