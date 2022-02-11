openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Select Libraries

cheerio

Fast, flexible, and lean implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.8M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
77
Top Feedback
28Easy to Use
26Great Documentation
12Performant
rs

react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use

@react-native-community/picker

Picker is a cross-platform UI component for selecting an item from a list of options.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
863
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

react-multi-select-component

Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

bootstrap-select

🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mrd

multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rnm

react-native-modal-dropdown

Fork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Buggy
2Performant

rc-tree-select

React Tree Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rnm

react-native-modal-selector

A cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
77.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rns

react-native-switch-selector

Switch Selector for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

select2-bootstrap-theme

A Select2 v4 Theme for Bootstrap 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
856
Weekly Downloads
28.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

chosen-js

Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-select-all

Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
4d ago

@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@chakra-ui/select

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago

react-native-picker-select

🔽 A Picker component for React Native which emulates the native <select> interfaces for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
75.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rnc

react-native-chooser

Simple Cross Platform HTML Select Tag for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-select-plus

Fork of https://github.com/JedWatson/react-select with option group support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned

@react-aria/select

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
56.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

rc-select

React Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago

@blueprintjs/select

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
4d ago

@reach/listbox

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/picker

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
rs

@torkelo/react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
10d ago

choices.js

A vanilla JS customisable select box/text input plugin ⚡️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
51.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@commercetools-uikit/select-utils

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/creatable-select-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@availity/select

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/async-creatable-select-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/async-creatable-select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/creatable-select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/async-select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/search-select-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/search-select-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

react-native-bpk-component-select

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
5d ago
rss

react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rfs

react-functional-select

Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago

react-country-region-selector

Country / region React select boxes for your forms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
rds

react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
nsc

ng-select2-component

A select2 for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
sp

select-pure

🎉 Custom JavaScript <select> component. Easy-to-use, accessible, mobile friendly and super efficient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
ucs

use-context-selector

React useContextSelector hook in userland

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
65.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
nse

ngx-select-ex

Angular based replacement for select boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
rsv

react-select-virtualized

react-select v5 + react-virtualized + react hooks!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nsd

ngx-select-dropdown

Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago