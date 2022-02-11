Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cheerio
Fast, flexible, and lean implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.8M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
77
Top Feedback
28
Easy to Use
26
Great Documentation
12
Performant
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
@react-native-community/picker
Picker is a cross-platform UI component for selecting an item from a list of options.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
863
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
react-multi-select-component
Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
bootstrap-select
🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rnm
react-native-modal-dropdown
Fork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Buggy
2
Performant
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rnm
react-native-modal-selector
A cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
77.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rns
react-native-switch-selector
Switch Selector for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
select2-bootstrap-theme
A Select2 v4 Theme for Bootstrap 3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
856
Weekly Downloads
28.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
chosen-js
Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-select-all
Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/select
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-picker-select
🔽 A Picker component for React Native which emulates the native <select> interfaces for iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
75.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rnc
react-native-chooser
Simple Cross Platform HTML Select Tag for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-select-plus
Fork of https://github.com/JedWatson/react-select with option group support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Abandoned
@react-aria/select
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
56.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-select
React Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@blueprintjs/select
A React-based UI toolkit for the web
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/listbox
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/picker
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
@torkelo/react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
choices.js
A vanilla JS customisable select box/text input plugin ⚡️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
51.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/select-utils
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/creatable-select-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@availity/select
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/async-creatable-select-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/async-creatable-select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/creatable-select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/async-select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/search-select-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/search-select-field
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-bpk-component-select
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfs
react-functional-select
Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-country-region-selector
Country / region React select boxes for your forms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ng-select2-component
A select2 for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sp
select-pure
🎉 Custom JavaScript <select> component. Easy-to-use, accessible, mobile friendly and super efficient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ucs
use-context-selector
React useContextSelector hook in userland
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
65.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsv
react-select-virtualized
react-select v5 + react-virtualized + react hooks!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsd
ngx-select-dropdown
Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package