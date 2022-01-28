openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Search API Libraries

algoliasearch

⚡️ A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
785K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

sagiri

Simple, lightweight, and easy to use SauceNAO API wrapper for Node.JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
419
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

elasticsearch

Legacy Elasticsearch client library for Node.js and the browser

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
320K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Poor Documentation
2Performant

google-search-results-nodejs

Google Search Results Node.JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@mcabreradev/filter

filter for complex search

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
node-bing-api

Node.js module for the Bing Search API (Cognitive Services)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
search youtube

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
68K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Wikipedia Interface for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Do anonymous YouTube search requests.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

marklogic

The MarkLogic Node.js Client API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Yet another node torrent scraper (supports iptorrents, torrentleech, torrent9, torrentz2, 1337x, thepiratebay, Yggtorrent, TorrentProject, Eztv, Yts, LimeTorrents)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago

addsearch-js-client

JavaScript client library for AddSearch REST API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
599
Last Commit
12d ago
Lightweight node.js module to quickly search Apple's iTunes Store for music, movies, apps, etc.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago

flickr-sdk

Almost certainly the best Flickr API client in the world for node and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
JavaScript client-side search API with web-worker support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18.1K
Last Commit
Asynchronous Twitter REST/stream/search client API for node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
An API layer on top of google trends

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
A wrapper for RARBG's api in Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4d ago
Execute a google search through it's api

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Orchestrate is a database service. It is a simple REST API that is optimized for queries. Orchestrate combines full-text search, graph, time-series, and key/value.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Strike Search API client in Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
TPB Search API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
A simple Node.js search module for Facebook Graph API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bing Search API client for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago