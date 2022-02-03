openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Scroll Libraries

react-use-gesture

👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs

react-horizontal-scrolling-menu

Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
vs

vue-scrollto

Adds a directive that listens for click events and scrolls to elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

react-waypoint

A React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view

A ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused TextInput.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
fj

fullpage.js

fullPage plugin by Alvaro Trigo. Create full screen pages fast and simple

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
rs

react-scroll

React scroll component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
409K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ss

smooth-scrollbar

Customizable, Pluginable, and High-Performance JavaScript-Based Scrollbar Solution.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bsl

body-scroll-lock

Body scroll locking that just works with everything 😏

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
scr

scrollreveal

Animate elements as they scroll into view.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
js

jquery.scrollto

Lightweight, cross-browser and highly customizable animated scrolling with jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
lj

lax.js

Simple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nis

ngx-infinite-scroll

Infinite Scroll Directive for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
ris

react-infinite-scroll-component

An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
400K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

react-list

📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rss

react-scroll-sync

Synced scroll position across multiple scrollable elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rid

react-indiana-drag-scroll

React component which implements scrolling via holding the mouse button or touch

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
37.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rcs

react-custom-scrollbars

React scrollbars component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
js

jquery-slimscroll

small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Abandoned

tua-body-scroll-lock

🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scr

scrollmagic

The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.

(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rhs

react-hash-scroll

NPM package that provides customizable React components and hooks for hash scrolling with refs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rp

react-parallax

A React Component for parallax effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rr

react-reveal

Easily add reveal on scroll animations to your React app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
65K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rmi

react-masonry-infinite

React component for masonry infinite grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-scrollable-tab-view

Tabbed navigation that you can swipe between, each tab can have its own ScrollView and maintain its own scroll position between swipes. Pleasantly animated. Customizable tab bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ful

fullview

⚡️ Create full-screen pages fast and simple - A simple and easy to use a library that creates fullscreen scrolling websites

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rss

react-scrollbar-size

React hook to calculate the size of browser scrollbars.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
27.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
uti

@react-md/utils

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
rm

react-moveable

Moveable! Draggable! Resizable! Scalable! Rotatable! Warpable! Pinchable! Groupable! Snappable!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ns

ngx-scrollbar

Custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ris

react-infinite-scroller

⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
5d ago
nus

ngx-ui-scroll

Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ws

@react-hook/window-scroll

↩ Strongly typed, concurrent mode-safe React hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

react-stay-scrolled

React component for keeping components scrolled down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rvs

react-visibility-sensor

Sensor component for React that notifies you when it goes in or out of the window viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
235K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Buggy
nps

ngx-page-scroll-core

Animated scrolling functionality for angular written in pure typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nps

ngx-page-scroll

Animated scrolling functionality for angular written in pure typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

rc-scroll-anim

Animate Scroll React Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
ntv

ng-table-virtual-scroll

Virtual Scroll for Angular Material Table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
19d ago
rcs

react-custom-scroll

Easily customize the browser scroll bar with native OS scroll behavior

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago

ngx-perfect-scrollbar

Angular wrapper library for the Perfect Scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
89K
Last Commit
8d ago
rst

react-scroll-to-bottom

React container that will auto scroll to bottom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vd

vue-dragscroll

A vue directive to make a scrollable element scroll by draging to the scroll direction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rsc

react-scrollbars-custom

The best React custom scrollbars component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
38.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
vss

vue2-smooth-scroll

🏄‍♂️Simple vue smooth scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nds

ngx-drag-scroll

A lightweight responsive Angular carousel library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rbs

react-bottom-scroll-listener

A simple listener component that invokes a callback when the webpage is scrolled to the bottom.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago