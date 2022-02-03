Categories
10 Best JavaScript Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-use-gesture
👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menu
Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
vs
vue-scrollto
Adds a directive that listens for click events and scrolls to elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
react-waypoint
A React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view
A ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused TextInput.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
fj
fullpage.js
fullPage plugin by Alvaro Trigo. Create full screen pages fast and simple
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
rs
react-scroll
React scroll component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
409K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ss
smooth-scrollbar
Customizable, Pluginable, and High-Performance JavaScript-Based Scrollbar Solution.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bsl
body-scroll-lock
Body scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
scr
scrollreveal
Animate elements as they scroll into view.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
js
jquery.scrollto
Lightweight, cross-browser and highly customizable animated scrolling with jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
lj
lax.js
Simple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nis
ngx-infinite-scroll
Infinite Scroll Directive for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
ris
react-infinite-scroll-component
An awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
400K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-list
📜 A versatile infinite scroll React component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rss
react-scroll-sync
Synced scroll position across multiple scrollable elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rid
react-indiana-drag-scroll
React component which implements scrolling via holding the mouse button or touch
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
37.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rcs
react-custom-scrollbars
React scrollbars component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
js
jquery-slimscroll
small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Abandoned
tua-body-scroll-lock
🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scr
scrollmagic
The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.
Save
(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rhs
react-hash-scroll
NPM package that provides customizable React components and hooks for hash scrolling with refs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rp
react-parallax
A React Component for parallax effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rr
react-reveal
Easily add reveal on scroll animations to your React app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
65K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rmi
react-masonry-infinite
React component for masonry infinite grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-scrollable-tab-view
Tabbed navigation that you can swipe between, each tab can have its own ScrollView and maintain its own scroll position between swipes. Pleasantly animated. Customizable tab bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ful
fullview
⚡️ Create full-screen pages fast and simple - A simple and easy to use a library that creates fullscreen scrolling websites
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rss
react-scrollbar-size
React hook to calculate the size of browser scrollbars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
27.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uti
@react-md/utils
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-moveable
Moveable! Draggable! Resizable! Scalable! Rotatable! Warpable! Pinchable! Groupable! Snappable!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-scrollbar
Custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ris
react-infinite-scroller
⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nus
ngx-ui-scroll
Infinite/virtual scroll for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ws
@react-hook/window-scroll
↩ Strongly typed, concurrent mode-safe React hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
react-stay-scrolled
React component for keeping components scrolled down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvs
react-visibility-sensor
Sensor component for React that notifies you when it goes in or out of the window viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
235K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Buggy
nps
ngx-page-scroll-core
Animated scrolling functionality for angular written in pure typescript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nps
ngx-page-scroll
Animated scrolling functionality for angular written in pure typescript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-scroll-anim
Animate Scroll React Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
ntv
ng-table-virtual-scroll
Virtual Scroll for Angular Material Table
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcs
react-custom-scroll
Easily customize the browser scroll bar with native OS scroll behavior
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-perfect-scrollbar
Angular wrapper library for the Perfect Scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
89K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-scroll-to-bottom
React container that will auto scroll to bottom
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dragscroll
A vue directive to make a scrollable element scroll by draging to the scroll direction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-scrollbars-custom
The best React custom scrollbars component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
38.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue2-smooth-scroll
🏄♂️Simple vue smooth scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nds
ngx-drag-scroll
A lightweight responsive Angular carousel library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbs
react-bottom-scroll-listener
A simple listener component that invokes a callback when the webpage is scrolled to the bottom.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
