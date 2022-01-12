Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Scroll Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
perfect-scrollbar
Minimalistic but perfect custom scrollbar plugin. Get more free components with Material Design for Bootstrap UI Kit (link below)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
675K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
sim
simplebar
Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
858K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view
A ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused TextInput.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcs
react-custom-scrollbars
React scrollbars component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
js
jquery-slimscroll
small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Abandoned
ss
simple-scrollbar
Very simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
538
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sr
simplebar-react
Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
781K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ove
overlayscrollbars
A javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
rcs
react-custom-scroll
Easily customize the browser scroll bar with native OS scroll behavior
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuebar
(🗃️ Archived) Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. Lightweight, performant, customizable and without dependencies. Used successfully in production on https://ggather.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rps
react-perfect-scrollbar
A react wrapper for perfect-scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
435
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-shadow-scroll
Component that customizes the list and inserts shadow when scrolling exists
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-perfect-scrollbar
scrollbar for vue, depend on perfect-scrollbar(https://github.com/noraesae/perfect-scrollbar)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
21.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuescroll
A customizable scrollbar plugin based on vue.js for PC , mobile phone, touch screen, laptop.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mcs
malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin
Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin, featuring vertical/horizontal scrollbars, scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
rs
react-scrollbar
Scrollbar component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-smooth-scrollbar
[Not Actively Maintained] A wrapper for smooth-scrollbar to React Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-input-scroll-view
Perfect TextInput ScrollView
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
343
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-invertible-scroll-view
An invertible ScrollView for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
453
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
min
minibarjs
A lightweight scrollbar library written in vanilla javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue2-scrollbar
The Simplest Pretty Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for Vue 2. https://bosnaufal.github.io/vue2-scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsl
vue-scrollbar-live
A vuejs scrollbar component for PC
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsj
react-scrollbar-js
The Simplest Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for React JS. https://bosnaufal.github.io/react-scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfs
react-free-scrollbar
A react module for creating customizable scroll area
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vb
v-bar
The virtual responsive crossbrowser scrollbar component for VueJS 2x
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-customscroll
This is a tiny React component for scroll bar customization, without dependencies but with a lot of features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsb
vue-scroll-bar
a simple custom scrollbar component for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vns
vue-nice-scrollbar
a nice scrollbar for vue.js 2.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tru
@lugindev/truescrollbar
Simple custom scrollbar vanilla js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
md
mindgaze-doublescroll
Double horizontal scroll bars for Angular
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-scrollbar-custom
The best React custom scrollbars component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnq
react-native-quick-scroll
React Native scroll bar component for fast scrolling 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-scrollbar-custom
vue-scrollbar-custom
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng-scroll-bar
Angular Scrollbar Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
psv
perfect-scrollbar-vue2
Vue.js wrapper for perfect scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
254
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ss
super-scrollbar
Custom scroll bar component supports chrome,edge,safari,fireFox,ie8+ browser
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scrolly
Scrolly: fast vanilla JS scrollbar plugin with React.js Component & jQuery/Zepto/jBone plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yss
ya-simple-scrollbar
Yet Another Simple Scrollbar. A lightweight javascript library for creating customlized scrollbar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ssr
simple-scrollbar-reworked
Very simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-scroller
A Custom scroll bar component in angular with customization options
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fcs
fa-custom-scrollbar
A really light custom scrollbar made in Vanilla Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
@desto/scrollbar-js
A script which produces stylable scrollbars. It also allows styling of the resize handle.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package