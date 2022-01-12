openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Scroll Bar Libraries

perfect-scrollbar

Minimalistic but perfect custom scrollbar plugin. Get more free components with Material Design for Bootstrap UI Kit (link below)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
675K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
sim

simplebar

Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
858K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view

A ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused TextInput.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcs

react-custom-scrollbars

React scrollbars component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
js

jquery-slimscroll

small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Abandoned
ss

simple-scrollbar

Very simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
538
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sr

simplebar-react

Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
781K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ove

overlayscrollbars

A javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
6mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
rcs

react-custom-scroll

Easily customize the browser scroll bar with native OS scroll behavior

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
vue

vuebar

(🗃️ Archived) Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. Lightweight, performant, customizable and without dependencies. Used successfully in production on https://ggather.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rps

react-perfect-scrollbar

A react wrapper for perfect-scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
435
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rss

react-shadow-scroll

Component that customizes the list and inserts shadow when scrolling exists

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
2d ago
vps

vue-perfect-scrollbar

scrollbar for vue, depend on perfect-scrollbar(https://github.com/noraesae/perfect-scrollbar)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
21.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vuescroll

A customizable scrollbar plugin based on vue.js for PC , mobile phone, touch screen, laptop.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mcs

malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin, featuring vertical/horizontal scrollbars, scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
rs

react-scrollbar

Scrollbar component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rss

react-smooth-scrollbar

[Not Actively Maintained] A wrapper for smooth-scrollbar to React Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rni

react-native-input-scroll-view

Perfect TextInput ScrollView

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
343
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-invertible-scroll-view

An invertible ScrollView for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
453
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
min

minibarjs

A lightweight scrollbar library written in vanilla javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

vue2-scrollbar

The Simplest Pretty Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for Vue 2. https://bosnaufal.github.io/vue2-scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vsl

vue-scrollbar-live

A vuejs scrollbar component for PC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsj

react-scrollbar-js

The Simplest Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for React JS. https://bosnaufal.github.io/react-scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rfs

react-free-scrollbar

A react module for creating customizable scroll area

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vb

v-bar

The virtual responsive crossbrowser scrollbar component for VueJS 2x

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
rc

react-customscroll

This is a tiny React component for scroll bar customization, without dependencies but with a lot of features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1yr ago
vsb

vue-scroll-bar

a simple custom scrollbar component for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vns

vue-nice-scrollbar

a nice scrollbar for vue.js 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tru

@lugindev/truescrollbar

Simple custom scrollbar vanilla js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
md

mindgaze-doublescroll

Double horizontal scroll bars for Angular

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsc

react-scrollbar-custom

The best React custom scrollbars component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
rnq

react-native-quick-scroll

React Native scroll bar component for fast scrolling 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vsc

vue-scrollbar-custom

vue-scrollbar-custom

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit

ng-scroll-bar

Angular Scrollbar Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
psv

perfect-scrollbar-vue2

Vue.js wrapper for perfect scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
254
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9d ago
ss

super-scrollbar

Custom scroll bar component supports chrome,edge,safari,fireFox,ie8+ browser

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

scrolly

Scrolly: fast vanilla JS scrollbar plugin with React.js Component & jQuery/Zepto/jBone plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
yss

ya-simple-scrollbar

Yet Another Simple Scrollbar. A lightweight javascript library for creating customlized scrollbar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ssr

simple-scrollbar-reworked

Very simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ns

ng-scroller

A Custom scroll bar component in angular with customization options

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
fcs

fa-custom-scrollbar

A really light custom scrollbar made in Vanilla Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sj

@desto/scrollbar-js

A script which produces stylable scrollbars. It also allows styling of the resize handle.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago