html2canvas

Screenshots with JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
897K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2Buggy
backstopjs

Catch CSS curve balls.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-view-shot

Snapshot a React Native view and save it to an image

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
51.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

html-screen-capture-js

A tiny, highly-customizable, single-function javascript/typescript library that captures a webpage and returns a new lightweight, self-contained HTML document. The library removes all external file dependencies while preserving the original appearance of the page. At only 12KB, it offers unparalleled speed and peerless reliability.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

@uppy/screen-capture

The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
nativescript-cscreenshot

Your Take a View Screenshot Nativescript Plugin! 📷

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

expo-screen-capture

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
screenshot-desktop

💻 Capture a screenshot of your local machine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
59.8K
Last Commit
20d ago
capture-website

Capture screenshots of websites

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
12d ago
@wmik/use-media-recorder

React based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ngx-capture

Screen capture library for Angular

Beerware
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
react-native-detector

a screenshot detector for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
852
Last Commit
5mos ago

cordova-uxcam

Cordova plugin for UXCam

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
3mos ago
capture-phantomjs

Capture screenshots using PhantomJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
angular-screenshot

Angularjs directive for screen capture.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
201
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-native-screen-capture-secure

react native module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
1yr ago
aj-screen-recoder

Angular library to record screen sharing.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
url-to-screenshot

Capture screenshots using phantomjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mui-feedback-dialog

A customizeable React feedback form with optional screenshot via screen capture and canvas editor based on material-ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
react-native-screenshot-notifier

Notify when a screenshot is taken in Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-native-screen-recorder

A React Native module that allows you to capture the screen and save it in specific directory

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-screenshield

Prevent doing screenshot of your APP programically.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
electron-vue-screen-capture

[![NPM version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/electron-vue-screen-capture.svg?sanitize=true)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/electron-vue-screen-capture) [![Downloads](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/electron-vue-screen-capture.svg)](http://badge.fury.io/js/

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
cordova-android-media-projection

Media Projection API to capture device screen in real time and show it on a Surface-View.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-native-nj-screenshotcatch

A ReactNative Tool for catch Screen Shot Event

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

siteshooter

📷 Automate full website screenshots and PDF generation with multiple viewport support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-drag-screenshot

A Vue component to drag-screenshot

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-screenshot

Screenshots with VueJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
react-native-screenshot-detector

Note: this project is designed to work with the newer version of React Native library imports, i.e. React Native >= 0.40.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
screencap

ScreenCap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago