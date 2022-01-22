Categories
10 Best JavaScript Screen Capture Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
htm
html2canvas
Screenshots with JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
897K
897K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
bac
backstopjs
Catch CSS curve balls.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
6K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
28.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnv
react-native-view-shot
Snapshot a React Native view and save it to an image
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
2K
Weekly Downloads
51.8K
51.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
html-screen-capture-js
A tiny, highly-customizable, single-function javascript/typescript library that captures a webpage and returns a new lightweight, self-contained HTML document. The library removes all external file dependencies while preserving the original appearance of the page. At only 12KB, it offers unparalleled speed and peerless reliability.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
134
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
1.2K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
@uppy/screen-capture
The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
25K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
13.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
nativescript-cscreenshot
Your Take a View Screenshot Nativescript Plugin! 📷
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
5
Weekly Downloads
26
26
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
expo-screen-capture
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sd
screenshot-desktop
💻 Capture a screenshot of your local machine
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
265
Weekly Downloads
59.8K
59.8K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cw
capture-website
Capture screenshots of websites
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
4.8K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
umr
@wmik/use-media-recorder
React based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
69
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-capture
Screen capture library for Angular
Beerware
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
16
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
2.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-detector
a screenshot detector for react native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
100
Weekly Downloads
852
852
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cordova-uxcam
Cordova plugin for UXCam
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
5
Weekly Downloads
168
168
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
capture-phantomjs
Capture screenshots using PhantomJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
11
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-screenshot
Angularjs directive for screen capture.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
32
Weekly Downloads
201
201
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screen-capture-secure
react native module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
1
Weekly Downloads
173
173
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asr
aj-screen-recoder
Angular library to record screen sharing.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
1
Weekly Downloads
2
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
uts
url-to-screenshot
Capture screenshots using phantomjs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
41
Weekly Downloads
63
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mfd
mui-feedback-dialog
A customizeable React feedback form with optional screenshot via screen capture and canvas editor based on material-ui.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screenshot-notifier
Notify when a screenshot is taken in Android
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
6
Weekly Downloads
14
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screen-recorder
A React Native module that allows you to capture the screen and save it in specific directory
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
10
Weekly Downloads
9
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screenshield
Prevent doing screenshot of your APP programically.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
3
Weekly Downloads
9
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
evs
electron-vue-screen-capture
[![NPM version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/electron-vue-screen-capture.svg?sanitize=true)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/electron-vue-screen-capture) [![Downloads](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/electron-vue-screen-capture.svg)](http://badge.fury.io/js/
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
11
Weekly Downloads
2
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cam
cordova-android-media-projection
Media Projection API to capture device screen in real time and show it on a Surface-View.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-nj-screenshotcatch
A ReactNative Tool for catch Screen Shot Event
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
siteshooter
📷 Automate full website screenshots and PDF generation with multiple viewport support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vds
vue-drag-screenshot
A Vue component to drag-screenshot
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-screenshot
Screenshots with VueJS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screenshot-detector
Note: this project is designed to work with the newer version of React Native library imports, i.e. React Native >= 0.40.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
screencap
ScreenCap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
