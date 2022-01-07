tiktok-scraper
TikTok Scraper. Download video posts, collect user/trend/hashtag/music feed metadata, sign URL and etc.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
google-play-scraper
Node.js scraper to get data from Google Play
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
scrape-it
🔮 A Node.js scraper for humans.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
tagui
Free RPA tool by AI Singapore
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
x-ray
The next web scraper. See through the <html> noise.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
url-metadata
Request an http url and scrape its metadata.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
app-store-scraper
scrape data from the itunes app store
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
apify-client
Apify API client for JavaScript / Node.js.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Bundle Size (min+gzip)
37.4KB
genius-lyrics-api
A library for fetching song lyrics & album art from genius.com 🎶🌈
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
torrent-search-api
Yet another node torrent scraper (supports iptorrents, torrentleech, torrent9, torrentz2, 1337x, thepiratebay, Yggtorrent, TorrentProject, Eztv, Yts, LimeTorrents)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
instatouch
Instagram Scraper. Scrape useful data/posts from instagram users, hashtag and locations pages. Comments and people who liked specific posts and soon more. No login or API keys are required
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@get-set-fetch/scraper
Open source nodejs web scraper. It scrapes, stores and exports data. Use it from your own javascript/typescript code, via command line or docker container. Supports multiple storage options: SQLite, MySQL, PostgreSQL. Supports multiple browser or dom-like clients: Puppeteer, Playwright, Cheerio, JSdom.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
yt-trending-scraper
Identifies the currently trending videos on YouTube and returns all trending site information about every video without accessing the YouTube API.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
x-ray-scraper
Scraper next gen forked from x-ray (2.3.2)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
yt-comment-scraper
Scrapes the comments of any YouTube video without YouTube API access. Uses the default YouTube Ajax calls to get the comment data.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
soundcloud-scraper
Get data from soundcloud easily.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
webhead
An easy-to-use Node web crawler storing cookies, following redirects, traversing pages and submitting forms.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
thepiratebay
💀 The Pirate Bay node.js client
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bandcamp-scraper
A scraper for https://bandcamp.com
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
webshrinker-api
Unnoficial Node.js Client for the Webshrinker APIs available at https://www.webshrinker.com
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
scraper-api
Interface to call https://www.scraperapi.com easily from Node.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
leximaven
A command line tool for searching word-related APIs.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
public-instagram
Tool to fetch Instagram's public content.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
fbscrape
Facebook Feed Photo Scraper
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped