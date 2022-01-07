openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Scraper API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ts

tiktok-scraper

TikTok Scraper. Download video posts, collect user/trend/hashtag/music feed metadata, sign URL and etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
gps

google-play-scraper

Node.js scraper to get data from Google Play

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
si

scrape-it

🔮 A Node.js scraper for humans.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

tagui

Free RPA tool by AI Singapore

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xr

x-ray

The next web scraper. See through the <html> noise.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

url-metadata

Request an http url and scrape its metadata.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ass

app-store-scraper

scrape data from the itunes app store

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

apify-client

Apify API client for JavaScript / Node.js.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4d ago
gla

genius-lyrics-api

A library for fetching song lyrics & album art from genius.com 🎶🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
tsa

torrent-search-api

Yet another node torrent scraper (supports iptorrents, torrentleech, torrent9, torrentz2, 1337x, thepiratebay, Yggtorrent, TorrentProject, Eztv, Yts, LimeTorrents)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ins

instatouch

Instagram Scraper. Scrape useful data/posts from instagram users, hashtag and locations pages. Comments and people who liked specific posts and soon more. No login or API keys are required

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
25d ago

@get-set-fetch/scraper

Open source nodejs web scraper. It scrapes, stores and exports data. Use it from your own javascript/typescript code, via command line or docker container. Supports multiple storage options: SQLite, MySQL, PostgreSQL. Supports multiple browser or dom-like clients: Puppeteer, Playwright, Cheerio, JSdom.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
8d ago
yts

yt-trending-scraper

Identifies the currently trending videos on YouTube and returns all trending site information about every video without accessing the YouTube API.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
507
Last Commit
8mos ago
xrs

x-ray-scraper

Scraper next gen forked from x-ray (2.3.2)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ycs

yt-comment-scraper

Scrapes the comments of any YouTube video without YouTube API access. Uses the default YouTube Ajax calls to get the comment data.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7mos ago
ss

soundcloud-scraper

Get data from soundcloud easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
web

webhead

An easy-to-use Node web crawler storing cookies, following redirects, traversing pages and submitting forms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
10mos ago
the

thepiratebay

💀 The Pirate Bay node.js client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
348
Last Commit
1yr ago
bs

bandcamp-scraper

A scraper for https://bandcamp.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
1yr ago
wa

webshrinker-api

Unnoficial Node.js Client for the Webshrinker APIs available at https://www.webshrinker.com

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sa

scraper-api

Interface to call https://www.scraperapi.com easily from Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lex

leximaven

A command line tool for searching word-related APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pi

public-instagram

Tool to fetch Instagram's public content.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fbs

fbscrape

Facebook Feed Photo Scraper

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
hj

hn.js

Hacker News Scraper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago