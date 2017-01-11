Categories
10 Best JavaScript RSS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rss
rss
RSS feed generator for Node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
864
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rfe
rss-feed-emitter
Super RSS News Feed aggregator written in Node.js and ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
gatsby-plugin-feed
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
rss-parser
A lightweight RSS parser, for Node and the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
950
Weekly Downloads
286K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
htm
htmlparser
Forgiving HTML/XML/RSS Parser in JS for *both* Node and Browsers
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsr
gatsby-source-rss-feed
Gatsby source plugin for rss feed.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fee
feedparser
Robust RSS, Atom, and RDF feed parsing in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fee
feedme
RSS/Atom/JSON feed parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-feed-mdx
RSS feed plugin with MDX!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpp
gatsby-plugin-parse-rss
Gatsby plugin to parse rss
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsr
gatsby-source-rss-feeds
gatsby source parser for rss feeds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fr
feed-read
fetch & parse ATOM & RSS feeds with Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fir
funsociety-irc-rss-feed-emitter
Super RSS News Feed aggregator written in Node.js and ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
rss-finder
Find rss feeds url
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
next-rss
next-rss is an RSS generation library for next.js apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
riv
river5
A river-of-news RSS aggregator in JS running in Node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
