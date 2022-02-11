Categories
10 Best JavaScript Routing Libraries
@angular/router
The modern web developer’s platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
react-router-dom
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28
Great Documentation
28
Easy to Use
23
Performant
react-router
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
vue-router
🚦 The official router for Vue 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
7
Performant
react-navigation
Routing and navigation for your React Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
101
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
13
Performant
10
Easy to Use
wou
wouter
🥢 A minimalist-friendly ~1.5KB routing for React and Preact. Nothing else but HOOKS.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
40.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
qcobjects
Full Stack Javascript Framework for Modern Software Development
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
single-spa
The router for easy microfrontends
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
98.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Responsive Maintainers
routing-controllers
Create structured, declarative and beautifully organized class-based controllers with heavy decorators usage in Express / Koa using TypeScript and Routing Controllers Framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
koa-router
Router middleware for koa.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
626K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@reach/router
Next generation Routing for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
cnr
connected-next-router
A Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nr
next-routes
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-router-config
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
222K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sr
@naren_codes/server-router
Package to describe api routes in express-nodejs in a easy way.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@sls-next/core
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
34.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@serverless-stack/nextjs-core
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-router-native
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
25.3K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-promise-router
A lightweight wrapper for Express 4's Router that allows middleware to return promises
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
92.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
crr
connected-react-router
A Redux binding for React Router v4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
541K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nta
next-test-api-route-handler
🚀✨ Confidently unit test your Next.js API routes/handlers in an isolated Next.js-like environment
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
san
storybook-addon-next-router
Addon to use Next.js Router in Storybook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-page-tester
DOM integration testing for Next.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@uirouter/angular
UI-Router for Angular: State-based routing for Angular (v2+)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
te
typera-express
Type-safe routes for Express and Koa
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ir
itty-router
A little router.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sre
swagger-routes-express
Connect your Express route controllers to restful paths using your Swagger definition file
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
next-connect
The TypeScript-ready, minimal router and middleware layer for Next.js, Micro, Vercel, or Node.js http/http2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
933
Weekly Downloads
46.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-router-flux
The first declarative React Native router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
next-drupal
Next.js for Drupal has everything you need to build a next-generation front-end for your Drupal site: SSG, SSR, and ISR, Multi-site, Authentication, Webforms, Search API, I18n and Preview mode (works with JSON:API and GraphQL).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
381
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrh
react-router-hash-link
Hash link scroll functionality for React Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
620
Weekly Downloads
146K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrl
react-router-last-location
Provides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@uirouter/react
🔼 UI-Router for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
next-generator
Your Next.js route, model, and page generator. CRUD more quickly.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
svelte-navigator
Simple, accessible routing for Svelte
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
nmh
node-mocks-http
Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hippy/vue-router
Hippy is designed for Web developer to easily build cross-platform and high-performance awesome apps. 👏
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nam
next-api-middleware
Next.js API Middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
found
Extensible route-based routing for React applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
15hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-usequerystate
useQueryState hook for Next.js - Like React.useState, but stored in the URL query string
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@vaadin/router
Small and powerful client-side router for Web Components. Framework-agnostic.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
13.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-albus
✨ React component library for building declarative multi-step flows.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gps
@wardpeet/gatsby-plugin-static-site
Disables client-side routing to allow hybrid sites behind a proxy or rewrite rules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
85.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fluxible-router
A pluggable container for universal flux applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
847
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
next-redirects
A small client/server-side redirect utility for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
inferno-router
🔥 An extremely fast, React-like JavaScript library for building modern user interfaces
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.3K
Weekly Downloads
410
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
get-routes
get-routes gets all routes from an Express application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-translate-routes
Flexible and translated routes for Next.js without custom server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
543
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
osrm
Open Source Routing Machine - C++ backend
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
824
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
