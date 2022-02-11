openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Routing Libraries

@angular/router

The modern web developer’s platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
9Performant

react-router-dom

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28Great Documentation
28Easy to Use
23Performant

react-router

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable

vue-router

🚦 The official router for Vue 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
81
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
7Performant

react-navigation

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
101
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Performant
10Easy to Use
wou

wouter

🥢 A minimalist-friendly ~1.5KB routing for React and Preact. Nothing else but HOOKS.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
40.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

qcobjects

Full Stack Javascript Framework for Modern Software Development

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

single-spa

The router for easy microfrontends

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
98.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers

routing-controllers

Create structured, declarative and beautifully organized class-based controllers with heavy decorators usage in Express / Koa using TypeScript and Routing Controllers Framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback

koa-router

Router middleware for koa.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
626K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@reach/router

Next generation Routing for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
cnr

connected-next-router

A Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nr

next-routes

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-router-config

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
222K
Last Commit
10d ago
sr

@naren_codes/server-router

Package to describe api routes in express-nodejs in a easy way.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@sls-next/core

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
34.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@serverless-stack/nextjs-core

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
6d ago

react-router-native

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
25.3K
Last Commit
10d ago

express-promise-router

A lightweight wrapper for Express 4's Router that allows middleware to return promises

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
92.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
crr

connected-react-router

A Redux binding for React Router v4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
541K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nta

next-test-api-route-handler

🚀✨ Confidently unit test your Next.js API routes/handlers in an isolated Next.js-like environment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
san

storybook-addon-next-router

Addon to use Next.js Router in Storybook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago

next-page-tester

DOM integration testing for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@uirouter/angular

UI-Router for Angular: State-based routing for Angular (v2+)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
te

typera-express

Type-safe routes for Express and Koa

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
ir

itty-router

A little router.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
sre

swagger-routes-express

Connect your Express route controllers to restful paths using your Swagger definition file

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
nc

next-connect

The TypeScript-ready, minimal router and middleware layer for Next.js, Micro, Vercel, or Node.js http/http2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
933
Weekly Downloads
46.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
rnr

react-native-router-flux

The first declarative React Native router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

next-drupal

Next.js for Drupal has everything you need to build a next-generation front-end for your Drupal site: SSG, SSR, and ISR, Multi-site, Authentication, Webforms, Search API, I18n and Preview mode (works with JSON:API and GraphQL).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
381
Last Commit
4d ago
rrh

react-router-hash-link

Hash link scroll functionality for React Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
620
Weekly Downloads
146K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rrl

react-router-last-location

Provides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@uirouter/react

🔼 UI-Router for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
ng

next-generator

Your Next.js route, model, and page generator. CRUD more quickly.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
7d ago
sn

svelte-navigator

Simple, accessible routing for Svelte

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
nmh

node-mocks-http

Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@hippy/vue-router

Hippy is designed for Web developer to easily build cross-platform and high-performance awesome apps. 👏

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3d ago
nam

next-api-middleware

Next.js API Middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
8d ago

found

Extensible route-based routing for React applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
15hrs ago

next-usequerystate

useQueryState hook for Next.js - Like React.useState, but stored in the URL query string

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@vaadin/router

Small and powerful client-side router for Web Components. Framework-agnostic.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
13.9K
Last Commit
20d ago

react-albus

✨ React component library for building declarative multi-step flows.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
967
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
gps

@wardpeet/gatsby-plugin-static-site

Disables client-side routing to allow hybrid sites behind a proxy or rewrite rules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
85.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago

fluxible-router

A pluggable container for universal flux applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
847
Last Commit
2mos ago
nr

next-redirects

A small client/server-side redirect utility for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
12d ago

inferno-router

🔥 An extremely fast, React-like JavaScript library for building modern user interfaces

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.3K
Weekly Downloads
410
Last Commit
9d ago

get-routes

get-routes gets all routes from an Express application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
6d ago

next-translate-routes

Flexible and translated routes for Next.js without custom server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
543
Last Commit
1mo ago

osrm

Open Source Routing Machine - C++ backend

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
824
Last Commit
1mo ago