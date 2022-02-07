openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript REPL Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ts-node

TypeScript execution and REPL for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
17.3M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
16
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant

node-pty

Fork pseudoterminals in Node.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
199K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np

node-powershell

Node.js bindings 🔗 for shell

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned

@wdio/repl

Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
737K
Last Commit
3d ago

moleculer-repl

REPL module for Moleculer framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
20d ago
lr

local-repl

🐚 Project-specific configuration for the Node.js REPL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
950
Last Commit
1yr ago
rep

replify

Easily add a REPL to your Node.js app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
8yrs ago
nr

node-repl

run a node program but also attach a repl to the same context that your code runs in so you can inspect + mess with stuff as your program is running. node 0.12/iojs and above only

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ert

express-repl-toolkit

Handy toolkits play with express based apps in repl.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
roh

repl-over-http

A repl tool over HTTP(s)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cr

connect-repl

Inject REPL into connect/express as middleware

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
10yrs ago

veggie

Mock server with response set switching

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rep

replio

An experiment of running Node.js REPL over websocket with Chromium's hterm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rr

ramda-repl

Ramdajs REPL.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rep

replpad

Pipes content of files to a node repl whenever they change to enable a highly interactive coding experience.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tri

triple

REPL for Titanium

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
re

rddx-express

Express.js base project for REPL drive development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
er

express-repl

Interact with express internal data (routes, settings...) with an auto reconnect remote repl

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago