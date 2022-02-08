openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Redis Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

redis

A high-performance Node.js Redis client.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
88
Top Feedback
20Performant
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
ior

ioredis

🚀 A robust, performance-focused, and full-featured Redis client for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
15
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
6Performant

node-resque

Node.js Background jobs backed by redis.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
red

redlock

A node.js redlock implementation for distributed, highly-available redis locks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cm

cache-manager

Cache module for Node.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
883
Weekly Downloads
795K
Last Commit
3mos ago
grs

graphql-redis-subscriptions

A graphql subscriptions implementation using redis and apollo's graphql-subscriptions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
961
Weekly Downloads
154K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cr

connect-redis

Redis session store for Connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
271K
Last Commit
7d ago
ar

async-redis

First class async & promise support for redis.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
55.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
api

apicache

Simple API-caching middleware for Express/Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
34.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago

koa-cash

HTTP response caching for Koa. Supports Redis, in-memory store, and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rm

redis-mock

Node.js redis client mock

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rat

ratelimiter

Abstract rate limiter for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
29.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

tedis

redis client with typescript and esnext for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

redis-typescript

redis client with typescript and esnext for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsc

redis-sentinel-client

Transparent Redis Sentinel client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
rn

redis-node

A Redis client for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
9yrs ago
ns

nano-sql

Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
er

express-redis

Express middleware for shared redis connection.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
red

redislite

Redis client for nodejs with single and simple.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
jsr

jsredis

A lightweight, high performance in-memory database based on redis. Makes use of the latest ES2015 features (such as Map).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mr

mini-redis

mini redis client in typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago