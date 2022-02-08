Categories
10 Best JavaScript Redis Libraries
redis
A high-performance Node.js Redis client.
MIT
14.8K
2.8M
6d ago
4.8
88
20
Performant
18
Great Documentation
18
Easy to Use
ior
ioredis
🚀 A robust, performance-focused, and full-featured Redis client for Node.js.
MIT
9.9K
2.3M
9d ago
4.9
15
9
Easy to Use
7
Great Documentation
6
Performant
node-resque
Node.js Background jobs backed by redis.
Apache-2.0
1.1K
12.8K
8d ago
5.0
1
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
red
redlock
A node.js redlock implementation for distributed, highly-available redis locks
MIT
1.3K
241K
21d ago
4.0
1
cm
cache-manager
Cache module for Node.JS
MIT
883
795K
3mos ago
grs
graphql-redis-subscriptions
A graphql subscriptions implementation using redis and apollo's graphql-subscriptions
MIT
961
154K
3mos ago
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cr
connect-redis
Redis session store for Connect
MIT
2.6K
271K
7d ago
ar
async-redis
First class async & promise support for redis.
MIT
162
55.8K
9mos ago
api
apicache
Simple API-caching middleware for Express/Node.
MIT
1.1K
34.6K
4mos ago
koa-cash
HTTP response caching for Koa. Supports Redis, in-memory store, and more!
MIT
139
1.2K
2mos ago
rm
redis-mock
Node.js redis client mock
MIT
180
147K
1yr ago
rat
ratelimiter
Abstract rate limiter for nodejs
MIT
688
29.5K
2yrs ago
tedis
redis client with typescript and esnext for nodejs
MIT
137
8.9K
2yrs ago
redis-typescript
redis client with typescript and esnext for nodejs
MIT
137
223
2yrs ago
rsc
redis-sentinel-client
Transparent Redis Sentinel client
MIT
Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
rn
redis-node
A Redis client for node.js
Unknown
132
91
9yrs ago
ns
nano-sql
Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.
MIT
755
52
2yrs ago
er
express-redis
Express middleware for shared redis connection.
MIT
7
30
3yrs ago
red
redislite
Redis client for nodejs with single and simple.
MIT
Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
jsr
jsredis
A lightweight, high performance in-memory database based on redis. Makes use of the latest ES2015 features (such as Map).
MIT
Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
mr
mini-redis
mini redis client in typescript
MIT
1
0
2yrs ago
