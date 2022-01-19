openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Reddit API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sno

snoostorm

An event based library for streaming from the Reddit API. Built on top of snoowrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ro

reddit-oauth

Reddit API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
red

reddit

Simple Reddit API client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
sno

snoowrap

A JavaScript wrapper for the reddit API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
903
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rr

random-reddit

Random Reddit posts and images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
3mos ago
rf

reddit-fetch

A simple wrapper for fetching information from reddit posts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
2mos ago
rs

reddit-simple

Simple Wrapper Over Reddit Public API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
1yr ago
nrj

node-reddit-js

Node.js Reddit module that attempts to fully cover the Reddit API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rs

@ipmanlk/reddit-simple

Simple wrapper over Reddit public API (no overhead, no auth token)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
rs

@ekliptor/reddit-snooper

🤖 Simple Reddit bot framework for Nodejs.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rer

rereddit

A NodeJS wrapper for interfacing with the reddit.com API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
rwv

reddit-wrapper-v2

Reddit API Wrapper (NPM Package: reddit-wrapper-v2)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rj

reddit.js

Reddit API wrapper for the browser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
red

redditor

Minimal reddit API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sno

snoode

node and browser reddit api library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
reg

reggit

An open source node module used for in-depth Reddit scraping and posting

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ra

reddit-api

NodeJS wrapper for the Reddit API.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago

node-reddit-wrapper

Node wrapper for Reddit's API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ra

@randomlyfish/reddit-api

reddit-api is a small node library that makes it easy to use the reddit api in both the server and client.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago