10 Best JavaScript Real-time Libraries
ws
Simple to use, blazing fast and thoroughly tested WebSocket client and server for Node.js
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
17.7K
54.4M
7d ago
4.5
28
17
Performant
15
Easy to Use
13
Great Documentation
socket.io
Realtime application framework (Node.JS server)
MIT
Built-In
55.2K
4.7M
20d ago
4.7
721
38
Easy to Use
37
Great Documentation
30
Performant
now
Develop. Preview. Ship.
Apache-2.0
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
8.3K
11.3K
2d ago
4.8
6
node-opcua
an implementation of a OPC UA stack fully written in javascript and nodejs - http://node-opcua.github.io/
MIT
Built-In
1.1K
7.9K
7d ago
5.0
2
4
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
sockjs
WebSocket emulation - Node.js server
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
2K
10.4M
6mos ago
5.0
2
colyseus
⚔ Multiplayer Framework for Node.js
MIT
Built-In
3.9K
1.7K
18d ago
Tree-Shakeable
4.7
3
feathers
A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript
MIT
Built-In
Deprecated
13.9K
2.9K
8d ago
4.3
3
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
laravel-echo
Laravel Echo library for beautiful Pusher and Ably integration.
MIT
Built-In
876
63.9K
6d ago
Tree-Shakeable
4.0
2
2
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
primus
⚡ Primus, the creator god of the transformers & an abstraction layer for real-time to prevent module lock-in.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
4.3K
12.2K
2mos ago
kep
keppler
Real time code sharing for your lectures and presentations.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1.6K
27
3yrs ago
3.0
1
hyperdrive
Hyperdrive is a secure, real time distributed file system
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1.7K
389
3mos ago
rickshaw
JavaScript toolkit for creating interactive real-time graphs
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
6.5K
2.8K
2yrs ago
zeu
zeu
A JavaScript library for real-time visualization
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1.8K
17
3yrs ago
tm
torrent-mount
Mount a torrent (or magnet link) as a filesystem in real time using torrent-stream and fuse. AKA MAD SCIENCE!
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
1.3K
4
7yrs ago
