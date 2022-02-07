openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Real-time Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ws

Simple to use, blazing fast and thoroughly tested WebSocket client and server for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
54.4M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
28
Top Feedback
17Performant
15Easy to Use
13Great Documentation

socket.io

Realtime application framework (Node.JS server)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.7M
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
721
Top Feedback
38Easy to Use
37Great Documentation
30Performant

now

Develop. Preview. Ship.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback

node-opcua

an implementation of a OPC UA stack fully written in javascript and nodejs - http://node-opcua.github.io/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

sockjs

WebSocket emulation - Node.js server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

colyseus

⚔ Multiplayer Framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

feathers

A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

laravel-echo

Laravel Echo library for beautiful Pusher and Ably integration.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
876
Weekly Downloads
63.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

primus

⚡ Primus, the creator god of the transformers & an abstraction layer for real-time to prevent module lock-in.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
kep

keppler

Real time code sharing for your lectures and presentations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

hyperdrive

Hyperdrive is a secure, real time distributed file system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
3mos ago

rickshaw

JavaScript toolkit for creating interactive real-time graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
zeu

zeu

A JavaScript library for real-time visualization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tm

torrent-mount

Mount a torrent (or magnet link) as a filesystem in real time using torrent-stream and fuse. AKA MAD SCIENCE!

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7yrs ago