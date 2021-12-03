openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Range Slider Libraries

rc-slider

React Slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
5Hard to Use
4Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@angular-slider/ngx-slider

Self-contained, mobile friendly slider component for Angular 6+ based on angularjs-slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
300
Weekly Downloads
49.1K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vhs

vue-histogram-slider

Range slider with histogram for Vue.js

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-slider

Accessible, CSS agnostic, slider component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
725
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rnm

@ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider

Android and iOS Pure JS react native multi slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
22.9K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
bs

bootstrap-slider

A slider control for Bootstrap 3 & 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
99.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

@ag-grid-enterprise/range-selection

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
75.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
ir

ion-rangeslider

jQuery only range slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
rrs

rn-range-slider

A native slider with range

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@chakra-ui/slider

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago

@radix-ui/react-slider

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.5K
Last Commit
12d ago

@reach/slider

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nou

nouislider

noUiSlider is a lightweight, ARIA-accessible JavaScript range slider with multi-touch and keyboard support. It is fully GPU animated: no reflows, so it is fast; even on older devices. It also fits wonderfully in responsive designs and has no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
235K
Last Commit
24d ago

@react-spectrum/slider

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
vsc

vue-slider-component

🌡 A highly customized slider component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@react-native-community/slider

React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/slider

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
3d ago
rr

react-range

🎚️Range input with a slider. Accessible. Bring your own styles and markup.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
682
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@nativescript-community/ui-material-slider

Monorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
5d ago

@lion/input-range

Fundamental white label web component features for your design system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
4d ago
rrs

react-range-step-input

An <input type=range> that steps up and down on click

GPL-3.0+
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
595
Last Commit
8mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
srs

svelte-range-slider-pips

Multi-Thumb, Accessible, Beautiful Range Slider with Pips

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
22d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-circulargauge

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
749
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-lineargauge

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
6d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
nr

nouislider-react

React wrapper on NoUiSlider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
jus

justgage

JustGage is a handy JavaScript plugin for generating and animating nice & clean dashboard gauges. It is based on Raphaël library for vector drawing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

angularjs-slider

Slider directive for AngularJS 1.X. No dependencies and mobile friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
21.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vcr

vue-custom-range-slider

A custom range slider for vue, that builds on the native range slider, but supports stuff like custom values, labels and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
813
Last Commit
6mos ago
rbr

react-bootstrap-range-slider

A range slider with tooltips for React Bootstrap (Bootstrap 4) that extends the HTML input element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nn

ng2-nouislider

Angular2 noUiSlider directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
51.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ran

rangetouch

A super tiny library to make `<input type='range'>` sliders work better on touch devices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rir

react-input-range

React component for inputting numeric values within a range (range slider)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
704
Weekly Downloads
75.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsu

react-semantic-ui-range

A Semantic UI Slider for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
kai

@progress/kendo-angular-inputs

Inputs Package for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
45.8K
Last Commit
rr

react-rangeslider

A lightweight responsive react range slider component.A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rr

@appigram/react-rangeslider

A lightweight responsive react range slider component.A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
es

@love-open-source/ember-slider

Slider (and likert scale) addon for ember apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
10d ago
gij

gijgo

Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
vrs

vue-range-slider

Simple slider component of Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fr

@atlaskit/field-range

Component which renders a slider and is a substitute of the native input[range] element

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
abs

angular-bootstrap-slider

an angularjs directive for seiyria-bootstrap-slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ran

@atlaskit/range

A range lets users choose an approximate value on a slider.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
rr

react-ranger

⚛️ Hooks for building range and multi-range sliders in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
7d ago

react-nouislider

React component wrapping leongersen/noUiSlider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago