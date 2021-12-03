Categories
10 Best JavaScript Range Slider Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rc-slider
React Slider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
5
Hard to Use
4
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@angular-slider/ngx-slider
Self-contained, mobile friendly slider component for Angular 6+ based on angularjs-slider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
300
Weekly Downloads
49.1K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vhs
vue-histogram-slider
Range slider with histogram for Vue.js
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-slider
Accessible, CSS agnostic, slider component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
725
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rnm
@ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider
Android and iOS Pure JS react native multi slider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
22.9K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
bs
bootstrap-slider
A slider control for Bootstrap 3 & 4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
99.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
@ag-grid-enterprise/range-selection
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
75.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ir
ion-rangeslider
jQuery only range slider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
rrs
rn-range-slider
A native slider with range
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@chakra-ui/slider
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-slider
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/slider
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nou
nouislider
noUiSlider is a lightweight, ARIA-accessible JavaScript range slider with multi-touch and keyboard support. It is fully GPU animated: no reflows, so it is fast; even on older devices. It also fits wonderfully in responsive designs and has no dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
235K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/slider
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-slider-component
🌡 A highly customized slider component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-native-community/slider
React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/slider
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-range
🎚️Range input with a slider. Accessible. Bring your own styles and markup.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
682
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nativescript-community/ui-material-slider
Monorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lion/input-range
Fundamental white label web component features for your design system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-range-step-input
An <input type=range> that steps up and down on click
Save
GPL-3.0+
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
595
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
srs
svelte-range-slider-pips
Multi-Thumb, Accessible, Beautiful Range Slider with Pips
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-circulargauge
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
749
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-lineargauge
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
nouislider-react
React wrapper on NoUiSlider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jus
justgage
JustGage is a handy JavaScript plugin for generating and animating nice & clean dashboard gauges. It is based on Raphaël library for vector drawing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
angularjs-slider
Slider directive for AngularJS 1.X. No dependencies and mobile friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
21.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcr
vue-custom-range-slider
A custom range slider for vue, that builds on the native range slider, but supports stuff like custom values, labels and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
813
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbr
react-bootstrap-range-slider
A range slider with tooltips for React Bootstrap (Bootstrap 4) that extends the HTML input element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
ng2-nouislider
Angular2 noUiSlider directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
51.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ran
rangetouch
A super tiny library to make `<input type='range'>` sliders work better on touch devices
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rir
react-input-range
React component for inputting numeric values within a range (range slider)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
704
Weekly Downloads
75.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsu
react-semantic-ui-range
A Semantic UI Slider for React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kai
@progress/kendo-angular-inputs
Inputs Package for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
45.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rangeslider
A lightweight responsive react range slider component.A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
@appigram/react-rangeslider
A lightweight responsive react range slider component.A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
es
@love-open-source/ember-slider
Slider (and likert scale) addon for ember apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gij
gijgo
Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrs
vue-range-slider
Simple slider component of Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fr
@atlaskit/field-range
Component which renders a slider and is a substitute of the native input[range] element
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abs
angular-bootstrap-slider
an angularjs directive for seiyria-bootstrap-slider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ran
@atlaskit/range
A range lets users choose an approximate value on a slider.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-ranger
⚛️ Hooks for building range and multi-range sliders in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-nouislider
React component wrapping leongersen/noUiSlider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
