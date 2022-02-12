openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Radio Button Libraries

rm

@szhsin/react-menu

React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/radio

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
rbr

radio-buttons-react-native

Animated radio buttons component for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rrb

react-radio-buttons

Well-designed radio buttons for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@react-stately/radio

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
89.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/radio

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
rbc

react-btn-checkbox

React component for displaying checkboxes and radios as button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
for

@react-md/form

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-buttons

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
rw

react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@workday/canvas-kit-react-radio

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
805
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/radio-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/radio-field

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
ich

icheck

Highly customizable checkboxes and radio buttons (jQuery & Zepto)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@hig/radio-button

Autodesk's unified design system

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
rnr

react-native-radio-buttons-group

Simple, best and easy to use radio buttons for react native apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
22d ago

@welcome-ui/radio

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
267
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/radio-group

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
244
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/radio-tab

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
207
Last Commit
4d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

bootstrap-switch

Turn checkboxes and radio buttons in toggle switches.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
1yr ago
pcr

pretty-checkbox-react

A tiny react/preact wrapper around pretty-checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

awesome-bootstrap-checkbox

✔️Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios. Pure css way to make inputs look prettier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
npc

ngx-pretty-checkbox

Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
sc

segmented-control

💅 A good-lookin' segmented control React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@tractorzoom/radio

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

@nature-ui/radio

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6d ago
rrg

react-radio-group

Better radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
436
Weekly Downloads
27.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pc

pretty-checkbox

A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ib

icheck-bootstrap

Pure css checkboxes and radio buttons for Twitter Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-simple-radio-button

Simple and handy animated radio button component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rad

@atlaskit/radio

A radio input allows people to select only one option from a number of choices. Radio is generally displayed in a radio group.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
rbs

react-bootstrap-switch

Turn checkboxes into toggle switches.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pcv

pretty-checkbox-vue

Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

wired-radio

Collection of custom elements that appear hand drawn. Great for wireframes or a fun look.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3mos ago
rar

@s-ui/react-atom-radio-button

AtomRadioButton is a component that displays an input radio w/ its expected behavior

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
rad

@govuk-react/radio

Styled radio button with several configurable props.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
rr

react-radios

Proper handling of HTML radios in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit

@material/react-radio

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
frg

@atlaskit/field-radio-group

A radio group React component used for selecting discrete values in a form

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
rnf

react-native-flexi-radio-button

Simple and flexible Radio button for React Native App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ri

react-icheck

🔘 iCheck components built with React. Highly customizable checkbox, radio buttons and radio group.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rm

react-mdl

React Components for Material Design Lite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmt

react-multi-toggle

React-Multi-Toggle is a stylish toggle component that extends the functionality of a checkbox or a radio button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcr

vue-checkbox-radio

Checkbox and radio component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
706
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrc

react-radio-context

Create radios in React without the hassle.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
478
Last Commit