openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best JavaScript Queue Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@supercharge/queue-datastructure

A queue data structure for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
7mos ago
eds

efficient-data-structures

Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
vpq

vanilla-priority-queue

A javascript implementation of a priority queue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
jd

js-dast

Implementation of useful data-structures in vanilla JavaScript. Linked list, stack, queue, sorted array and type safe extensions for these collections, plus array and set.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
qn

queue-nodejs

implemented Queue structure in node js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit