openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript QR Code Scanner Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@zxing/library

Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

qr-scanner

Lightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
hq

html5-qrcode

A cross platform HTML5 QR code reader. See end to end implementation at: https://scanapp.org

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vqr

vue-qrcode-reader

A set of Vue.js components for detecting and decoding QR codes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnq

react-native-qrcode-scanner

A QR code scanner component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
nb

nativescript-barcodescanner

🔎 NativeScript QR / barcode (bulk)scanner plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Responsive Maintainers
ss

scandit-sdk

Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
qrs

qrscan

QR scanner for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rqr

react-qr-reader

A react component for reading QR codes from the webcam.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40.8K
Last Commit
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Buggy
1Easy to Use

@zxing/browser

ZXing for JS's browser layer with decoding implementations for browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
rqb

react-qr-barcode-scanner

A simple React Component using the client's webcam to read barcodes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
nbd

ng-barcode-detector

A library using the Barcode Detection API implemented in Chrome 83.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vbr

vue-barcode-reader

A Vue.js set of components to scan barcodes and QR codes.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
15d ago
rbr

react-barcode-reader

React component for reading barcode an QR codes from devices that are represented as keyboard to the system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Buggy
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
qr

qrcode-reader

[deprecated] Lazarsoft's jsqrcode as a node module, object oriented, and with tests

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
86K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rqs

react-qr-scanner

[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-qr-scanner.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-qr-scanner)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit

zxing-library-with-attempts

Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8d ago
qua

@altack/quar

A simple Angular QR Code scanner that just works.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

cordova-plugin-qrscanner

A fast, energy efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner for Cordova apps and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cps

cordova-plugin-scanbot-sdk

Cordova Plugin for Scanbot SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit

react-webcam-barcode-scanner

A simple React Component using the client's webcam to read barcodes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ins

instascan

HTML5 QR code scanner using your webcam

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
800
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnq

react-native-qrcode-scanner-view

A highly customizable QR code scanning component for React Native

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vqr

vue-qr-reader

A web component written in vue to scan QR

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
rwq

react-webcam-qr-scanner

An implementation of a real-time QR-code scanner using WebRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
qcs

qr-code-scanner

This project "cleans" some global variables and hardcoded IDs from the previous projects, also fixing some legacy problems. It is based on Lazar Laszlo's port of ZXing Java library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
12d ago
rcs

react-code-scanner

A react component to scan bar codes and qr codes, it uses the zbar.wasm library in a web worker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
nb

nativescript-barcodeview

Scan QR/barcodes with your NativeScript app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
rq

reactive-qr

React component for reading QR codes from camera - Desktop or Mobile

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-weblineindia-qrcode-scanner

ReactJS based QR Code Scanner component, allowing you to detect and decode QR codes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
nqa

ngx-qrcode-all

Official repo of the Angular 6+ Qr Code module source code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
eqs

eth-qr-scanner

React component for reading QR codes from webcam.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jsq

jsqrscanner

JavaScript QR Code scanner for HTML5 supporting browsers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

@sensorfactdev/qr-code-scanner

A QR scanner component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vrn

vogo-react-native-qrcode-scanner

A QR code scanner component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cpb

cordova-plugin-background-barcode-scannerx

Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

vue-weblineindia-qr-scanner

A Vue component for image cropping and uploading.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago