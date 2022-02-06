Categories
10 Best JavaScript QR Code Scanner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@zxing/library
Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
97.5KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
qr-scanner
Lightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
hq
html5-qrcode
A cross platform HTML5 QR code reader. See end to end implementation at: https://scanapp.org
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vqr
vue-qrcode-reader
A set of Vue.js components for detecting and decoding QR codes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rnq
react-native-qrcode-scanner
A QR code scanner component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
nb
nativescript-barcodescanner
🔎 NativeScript QR / barcode (bulk)scanner plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Responsive Maintainers
ss
scandit-sdk
Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
qrs
qrscan
QR scanner for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rqr
react-qr-reader
A react component for reading QR codes from the webcam.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Buggy
1
Easy to Use
@zxing/browser
ZXing for JS's browser layer with decoding implementations for browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rqb
react-qr-barcode-scanner
A simple React Component using the client's webcam to read barcodes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbd
ng-barcode-detector
A library using the Barcode Detection API implemented in Chrome 83.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vbr
vue-barcode-reader
A Vue.js set of components to scan barcodes and QR codes.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbr
react-barcode-reader
React component for reading barcode an QR codes from devices that are represented as keyboard to the system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
qr
qrcode-reader
[deprecated] Lazarsoft's jsqrcode as a node module, object oriented, and with tests
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
86K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rqs
react-qr-scanner
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-qr-scanner.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-qr-scanner)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
zxing-library-with-attempts
Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
52.4KB
Tree-Shakeable
qua
@altack/quar
A simple Angular QR Code scanner that just works.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
cordova-plugin-qrscanner
A fast, energy efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner for Cordova apps and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
cordova-plugin-scanbot-sdk
Cordova Plugin for Scanbot SDK
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-webcam-barcode-scanner
A simple React Component using the client's webcam to read barcodes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ins
instascan
HTML5 QR code scanner using your webcam
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
800
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rnq
react-native-qrcode-scanner-view
A highly customizable QR code scanning component for React Native
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vqr
vue-qr-reader
A web component written in vue to scan QR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwq
react-webcam-qr-scanner
An implementation of a real-time QR-code scanner using WebRTC
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qcs
qr-code-scanner
This project "cleans" some global variables and hardcoded IDs from the previous projects, also fixing some legacy problems. It is based on Lazar Laszlo's port of ZXing Java library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcs
react-code-scanner
A react component to scan bar codes and qr codes, it uses the zbar.wasm library in a web worker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
nb
nativescript-barcodeview
Scan QR/barcodes with your NativeScript app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rq
reactive-qr
React component for reading QR codes from camera - Desktop or Mobile
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-weblineindia-qrcode-scanner
ReactJS based QR Code Scanner component, allowing you to detect and decode QR codes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nqa
ngx-qrcode-all
Official repo of the Angular 6+ Qr Code module source code
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
eqs
eth-qr-scanner
React component for reading QR codes from webcam.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsq
jsqrscanner
JavaScript QR Code scanner for HTML5 supporting browsers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sensorfactdev/qr-code-scanner
A QR scanner component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrn
vogo-react-native-qrcode-scanner
A QR code scanner component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-background-barcode-scannerx
Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-weblineindia-qr-scanner
A Vue component for image cropping and uploading.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
