10 Best JavaScript QR Code Generator Libraries

qr

qrcode.react

A <QRCode/> component for use with React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
416K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

qr-scanner

Lightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
jsq

jsqr

A pure javascript QR code reading library. This library takes in raw images and will locate, extract and parse any QR code found within.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
qcs

qr-code-styling

Automaticly generate your styled QR code in your web app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aq

angularx-qrcode

A fast and easy-to-use Angular QR Code Generator library with Ivy support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
58.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
qrc

qrcode

qr code generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
786K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
16
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
3Performant
rnq

react-native-qrcode-svg

A QR Code generator for React Native based on react-native-svg and node-qrcode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
804
Weekly Downloads
45.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
qv

qrcanvas-vue

A QRCode component for use with Vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
519
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
rqg

rn-qr-generator

A QR code image generator and detector for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
rqc

react-qr-code

A QR code generator for React and React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
rqs

react-qr-svg

Deprecated in favor of qrcode.react which now has SVG support too. React component for rendering SVG QR codes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
qv

qrcode.vue

A Vue.js component to generate qrcode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
swi

swissqrbill

Swiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
vq

@chenfengyuan/vue-qrcode

QR code component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
7d ago
qg

qrcode-generator

QR Code Generator implementation in JavaScript, Java and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nq

ng-qrcode

Easy to use AOT compatible QR code generator for Angular projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
rql

react-qrcode-logo

React + Typescript component to generate a QR Code with custom colors and logo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-barcode-generator

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
670
Last Commit
6d ago
eas

easyqrcodejs

EasyQRCodeJS is a feature-rich cross-browser pure JavaScript QRCode generation library. Support Canvas, SVG and Table drawing methods. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. Support Angular, Vue.js, React, Next.js, Svelte framework. Support binary(hex) data mode.(Running with DOM on client side)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rq

react-qrcodes

React hooks for generating QRCode for your next React apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
13d ago
vq

vue-qr

The Vue Component for Awesome-qr.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
9d ago
aq

awesome-qr

An awesome QR code generator written in JavaScript.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nk

ngx-kjua

Angular QR-Code generator component using kjua.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-barcode-generator

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
6d ago

react-qrcode

Make React greater with RxTS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
13d ago
qi

qr-image

Yet another QR code generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
964
Weekly Downloads
88K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gpi

gpix

Library written in nodejs to generate PIX br-code and qr-code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
10mos ago
qrj

qrjs2

QR code generating with vanilla js (SVG Element, Data URI SVG String, Data URI PNG String, HTML Table Element).

(MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
5mos ago
qri

qrious

Pure JavaScript library for QR code generation using canvas

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
34.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnb

react-native-barcode-creator

React Native Barcode Creator creates different type of barcodes including EAN13, CODE128, PDF417, UPCA, QR and AZTEC.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
5mos ago
qs

qrcode-svg

A simple QR Code generator in pure JavaScript / node.js library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nq

@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode

An Angular 9/10 Component Library for Generating QR (Quick Response) Codes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aq

angular2-qrcode

An Angular 2 component that generates a QR Code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vqc

vue-qrcode-component

Create QR codes with a simple Vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ern

easyqrcode-react-native

React Native QRCode generator. Can generate standard QRCode image or base64 image data url text. Cross-browser QRCode generator for pure javascript. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. support binary mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2mos ago
aq

angular-qrcode

QR Code elements for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vqg

vue-qr-generator

Create QR codes with a simple Vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
3yrs ago

qrcode-js

Generate qr code

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
846
Last Commit
8yrs ago
rnq

react-native-qrcode-generator

A minimal QRcode component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aq

an-qrcode

an-qrcode Angular11 QRCode generator lightweight library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3d ago
wqc

webcomponent-qr-code

Web Component for generating QR codes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rqg

react.qrcode.generator

React component for generating QR Code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
nqs

ngx-qrcode-svg

Angular component library to generate QR codes with SVG rendering.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
2yrs ago

qr

A simple NodeJS binding to the libqrencode C library written by Kentaro Fukuchi (http://fukuchi.org/works/qrencode/index.en.html). At the moment, only an encoder is provided. I'm still looking for a suitable library for decoding.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
7yrs ago
qar

qartjs

Generate artistic QR code. 🎨

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vq

vue-qart

the compoent of vue 2.x for qart.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aq

angular-qrious

demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-smart-code

Support React & ReactNative.In react-native,it's create base64 String,which is qrcode or barcode ,and without webview.In react,we use jsbarcode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
rgq

react-google-qrcode

React Component to Generate a Google QR Code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-weblineindia-qrcode-generator

ReactJS based QR Code / Barcode Generator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
2yrs ago