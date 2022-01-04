Categories
10 Best JavaScript QR Code Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
qr
qrcode.react
A <QRCode/> component for use with React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
416K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
qr-scanner
Lightweight Javascript QR Code Scanner
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
jsq
jsqr
A pure javascript QR code reading library. This library takes in raw images and will locate, extract and parse any QR code found within.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
qcs
qr-code-styling
Automaticly generate your styled QR code in your web app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aq
angularx-qrcode
A fast and easy-to-use Angular QR Code Generator library with Ivy support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
58.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
qrc
qrcode
qr code generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
786K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
9
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
3
Performant
rnq
react-native-qrcode-svg
A QR Code generator for React Native based on react-native-svg and node-qrcode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
804
Weekly Downloads
45.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
qv
qrcanvas-vue
A QRCode component for use with Vue.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
519
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
rqg
rn-qr-generator
A QR code image generator and detector for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
3
Highly Customizable
2
Great Documentation
rqc
react-qr-code
A QR code generator for React and React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rqs
react-qr-svg
Deprecated in favor of qrcode.react which now has SVG support too. React component for rendering SVG QR codes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qv
qrcode.vue
A Vue.js component to generate qrcode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
swi
swissqrbill
Swiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vq
@chenfengyuan/vue-qrcode
QR code component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qg
qrcode-generator
QR Code Generator implementation in JavaScript, Java and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nq
ng-qrcode
Easy to use AOT compatible QR code generator for Angular projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rql
react-qrcode-logo
React + Typescript component to generate a QR Code with custom colors and logo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-barcode-generator
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
670
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
eas
easyqrcodejs
EasyQRCodeJS is a feature-rich cross-browser pure JavaScript QRCode generation library. Support Canvas, SVG and Table drawing methods. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. Support Angular, Vue.js, React, Next.js, Svelte framework. Support binary(hex) data mode.(Running with DOM on client side)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rq
react-qrcodes
React hooks for generating QRCode for your next React apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vq
vue-qr
The Vue Component for Awesome-qr.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aq
awesome-qr
An awesome QR code generator written in JavaScript.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nk
ngx-kjua
Angular QR-Code generator component using kjua.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-barcode-generator
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-qrcode
Make React greater with RxTS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qi
qr-image
Yet another QR code generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
964
Weekly Downloads
88K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gpix
Library written in nodejs to generate PIX br-code and qr-code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qrj
qrjs2
QR code generating with vanilla js (SVG Element, Data URI SVG String, Data URI PNG String, HTML Table Element).
Save
(MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qri
qrious
Pure JavaScript library for QR code generation using canvas
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
34.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-barcode-creator
React Native Barcode Creator creates different type of barcodes including EAN13, CODE128, PDF417, UPCA, QR and AZTEC.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qs
qrcode-svg
A simple QR Code generator in pure JavaScript / node.js library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nq
@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode
An Angular 9/10 Component Library for Generating QR (Quick Response) Codes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aq
angular2-qrcode
An Angular 2 component that generates a QR Code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vqc
vue-qrcode-component
Create QR codes with a simple Vue component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ern
easyqrcode-react-native
React Native QRCode generator. Can generate standard QRCode image or base64 image data url text. Cross-browser QRCode generator for pure javascript. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. support binary mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aq
angular-qrcode
QR Code elements for AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vqg
vue-qr-generator
Create QR codes with a simple Vue component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qrcode-js
Generate qr code
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
846
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnq
react-native-qrcode-generator
A minimal QRcode component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aq
an-qrcode
an-qrcode Angular11 QRCode generator lightweight library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wqc
webcomponent-qr-code
Web Component for generating QR codes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rqg
react.qrcode.generator
React component for generating QR Code
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nqs
ngx-qrcode-svg
Angular component library to generate QR codes with SVG rendering.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qr
A simple NodeJS binding to the libqrencode C library written by Kentaro Fukuchi (http://fukuchi.org/works/qrencode/index.en.html). At the moment, only an encoder is provided. I'm still looking for a suitable library for decoding.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qar
qartjs
Generate artistic QR code. 🎨
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vq
vue-qart
the compoent of vue 2.x for qart.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aq
angular-qrious
demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-smart-code
Support React & ReactNative.In react-native,it's create base64 String,which is qrcode or barcode ,and without webview.In react,we use jsbarcode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgq
react-google-qrcode
React Component to Generate a Google QR Code
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-weblineindia-qrcode-generator
ReactJS based QR Code / Barcode Generator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
