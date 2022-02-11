Categories
10 Best JavaScript Progressive Web App Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-plugin-manifest
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
317K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wpm
webpack-pwa-manifest
Progressive Web App Manifest Generator for Webpack, with auto icon resizing and fingerprinting support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
488
Weekly Downloads
53.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@hint/configuration-progressive-web-apps
💡 A hinting engine for the web
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
next-pwa
Zero config PWA plugin for Next.js, with workbox 🧰
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
92.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@builder.io/gatsby
Drag and drop page builder and CMS for React, Vue, Angular, and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
create-pwa
Easily create a progressive web app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cnp
create-next-pwa
⚡️ Set up Next.js Progressive Web App with `npx create-next-pwa`
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
man
@pwa/manifest
Create a Web Manifest for Progressive Manifest with a variety of options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pm
pwa-manifest
Create a Web Manifest for Progressive Manifest with a variety of options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ip
is-progressive
Check if JPEG images are progressive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
next-workbox
Next.js plugin for workbox.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ipc
is-progressive-cli
Check if JPEG images are progressive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pmc
pwa-manifest-cli
Cli for Creating a Web Manifest for Progressive Web App with interactive or command mode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
the_forge
Our groundbreaking, lightning fast PWA CLI tool
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
progressive-web-app
Progressive Web App generator plugin for Node Reactor CMS.
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nnp
now-next-pwa
now builder for Next.js with PWA
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
